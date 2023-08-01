We’ve Got One MTG Commander Masters Collectors Booster Box To Give Away

Commander Masters is like a greatest hits of Magic the Gathering‘s most popular format. It’s packed full of fan-favourite card reprints, new card treatments, and increased collectibility through new Frame Break borderless treatments. This new set drops in August and will be a must-have among fans of the Commander format. If you’re planning on picking up a few boosters to bolster your Commander collection, might we offer to lend a hand?

To celebrate the release of this rather fan-servicey set, we’ve got one — JUST ONE — Magic the Gathering Commander Masters Collector Booster Box to give away, courtesy of our mates at Wizards of the Coast. Here’s what’s in the box:

Every Commander Masters Collector Booster Box contains:

4x Commander Masters Collector Boosters

What’s in those four boosters? Glad you asked.

4x Commander Masters Collector Booster packs, each of which contains

15x Magic the Gathering cards

1x Traditional Foil double-sided token

A combination of 5 cards of rarity Rare or higher

2-5x Uncommon cards

4-7x Common cards

1x Land card

Yeah. It’s a lot of great cards! Basically, you’ll have everything you need to build a Commander deck that strikes fear and respect into the hearts of even the gnarliest of opponents, all while looking absolutely stunning.

So: How do you get your hands on this extremely valuable and collectible prize pack? It’s easy as. Pop your details into the Gleam widget below (we won’t share them with anybody) and in 50 words or less, tell us about your favourite Commander. The best, funniest, most creative answer will win, and we’ll publish your entry (along with some of our favourites) on Kotaku Australia once the competition concludes.

This prize is valued at $AU399.00. Our competition will begin on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 and conclude on August 23rd, 2023. The winner will be drawn on August 24th, 2023 and notified by email. You must be 18 years of age or over, and be an Australian resident to enter.

Good luck, gatherers.