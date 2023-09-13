September State Of Play Arrives Friday, Focus On Indie And Third-Party Games

A new PlayStation State of Play broadcast has been set for tomorrow, September 15.

According to a new post on the PlayStation Blog announcing the show, tomorrow’s broadcast will focus on indie games and third-party releases slated for the end of 2023 and early 2024. It doesn’t say what those games might be, but we can make a few educated guesses (like Assassin’s Creed Mirage).

What that means: Don’t expect anything on first-party PlayStation releases. This is not The Spider-Man 2 Direct, this is not the broadcast to watch if you’re expecting big, splashy announcements of new exclusives from PlayStation Studios. Don’t get your hopes up like that. What we’re more likely to see are check-ins from publishers like Ubisoft, EA, and Activision, who all have games to get out the door before the end of the year. And some indies! Personally, that’s the part of the show I’m keenest for, I think. Sony’s portfolio as an indie publisher has grown in leaps and bounds under Shu, and I’m keen to see what they’ve got this time around.

But enough of the speculation and preamble — here’s when you can see it in Aus.

When To See The September PlayStation State Of Play In Australian Times

To reiterate, the PlayStation State of Play for September 2023 will begin on Friday, September 15, in Australia and New Zealand. See below for kick-off times in your neck of the woods:

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

7:00 AM AEST

NT, SA

6:30 AM ACST

WA

5:00 AM AWST

NZ

9:00 AM NZST

A final note: the PlayStation Blog post announcing the September State of Play only features program start times in the Northern Hemisphere and none from the Southern Hemisphere. I will continue tapping this sign until my pleas are heard by the PlayStation Blog. Why do they ignore us? Australia and New Zealand representation now.

