Alan Wake 2 Will Have ‘Significant’ Free DLC, According To Sam Lake

Alan Wake 2 will have “significant” DLC drops after release, and it looks like they’ll be free, according to Remedy Entertainment. Remedy’s Creative Director Sam Lake made the confirmation during an EGX panel over the weekend while discussing the return of the franchise.

“We do have free DLCs drops coming, and they too are pretty significant,” Lake said during the panel, which was then captured by an attendee and posted to X (formerly Twitter). “I’m expecting us to be going more into detail pretty soon after the game is out, but all of that will be free for everyone who gets the game.”

Lake’s mention of free DLC for Alan Wake 2 is on top of two post-launch content releases Remedy already confirmed earlier in the year – so it looks like there’ll be a lot of content for players to get through in the ominous upcoming release.

Based on previews, trailers, and sneak peaks, Alan Wake 2 shaping up to be much more survival-horror based than the original title. Players will control FBI Agent Saga Anderson in addition to horror author Alan Wake, and there’s already confirmation of plenty of menacing vibes and lovingly-laid references to Remedy’s other works, based on September’s gameplay footage reveal.

Alan Wake 2 is set to launch on October 27, after delaying launch by ten days to avoid the absolute onslaught of new releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and a heap of other major and smaller titles rounding out October (or, as we have taken to calling it at Kotaku Australia, the middle of gaming silly season).

Will you be jumping in to the menacing town of Watery as Saga and Alan later this month? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment