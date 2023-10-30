Alan Wake 2 DLC: Everything We Know About The Two Upcoming Expansions

Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy has confirmed its new survival horror game will receive two DLC expansions in 2024. The first expansion, Night Springs, is expected in late spring (autumn for us Aussies) 2024, while the second, The Lakehouse, currently doesn’t have a release window. The expansions will be available to purchase separately down the track, or as part of the Deluxe Edition of Alan Wake 2.

Night Springs

Night Springs, the first DLC, is a reference to the fictional TV show that appears in the Alan Wake games, and Control. “Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true…These are the stories…in Night Springs,” the official blurb reads (via IGN). The DLC will see you play as “several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional TV-show set in the world of Alan Wake.”

The Lakehouse

The Lakehouse is the next cab off the rank to come to Alan Wake 2 – Remedy describes The Lakehouse as a “ mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong.” The Lake House is already visible on the Cauldron Lake map in-game for the eagle-eyed. According to Remedy, this DLC will involve exploring the Lake House and embarking on “two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again.”

Remedy also confirmed two new features coming to Alan Wake 2 for free; a New Game+ mode and Photo Mode. New Game+ will be known in-game as the Final Draft and is expected in the next month, and adds a new Nightmare difficulty level, six new Manuscript pages, some other additions, and “a few other surprises.”

Alan Wake 2 released on 27 October, just in time for Halloween, to near-perfect scores and rave reviews, with outlets such as Player 2 suggesting the game sets a “new high bar for narrative horror titles that is unlikely to be passed anytime soon.” Kotaku Australia’s review of the title is incoming – check back soon to read our thoughts on the much-anticipated Alan Wake sequel.

Have you jumped into Alan Wake 2 yet? If so, let us know how you’re finding it (and if you’ve absolutely shit your pants while playing it yet).

Lead Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment