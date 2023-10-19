Limited Edition Spider-Man 2 Wheaties Selling For $70

Spider-Man 2 has seen its fair share of unusual, occasionally absurd marketing tactics deployed to get players hyped for the PlayStation 5 exclusive’s release on October 20. By far the most hilarious bit of marketing was PlayStation UK’s infamous tweet beckoning fans to buy Spider-Man 2’s expensive Collector’s Edition and treat themselves to “19 inches of Venom.” Now, popular breakfast cereal Wheaties is getting in on the action, offering boxes of brand-name wheat flakes with the masked faces of Spider-Man 2’s dual heroes plastered on them. That’s not unusual, but the price certainly is; the priciest of these boxes will run you 70 bucks.

Wheaties announced its limited-run “novelty box” for Spider-Man 2 on Thursday. The cereal box designs aren’t much to write home about, being just extreme close-ups of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their Spider-Man uniforms. Regardless, Wheaties must think its breakfast box is reaching some untapped market for video game-branded cereal collaborations because it printed 2,000 cardboard and 500 custom acrylic-cased Spooder-Man boxes for Triple-A video game prices. The limited edition Spider-Man cereal box and its special acrylic case version are on sale for $US45 and $US70, respectively. For perspective, a run-of-the-mill box of Wheaties from the grocery store costs around $US5.

“As the Breakfast of Champions, Wheaties is proud to feature two equally amazing Spider-Men who inspire the best in all of us,” Wheaties wrote on its website.

The real value of these pricey collector’s edition cereal boxes is what comes packaged with them. Each limited-edition box comes with a copy of PlayStation and Insomniac Games’ tie-in Spider-Man 2’s prequel comic. The “Gamerverse” comic basically fills in the gaps on what Peter, Miles, and Mary Jane Watson have been up to since the events of Spider-Man and Miles Morales. And there’s one more thing, as Wheaties explains on its website:

Through PlayStation Stars, PlayStation’s loyalty program, each limited-edition box will also come with a PSN voucher code redeemable for an exclusive digital collectible of the box that can be showcased in a variety of display cases on PlayStation App on mobile.

Time will tell whether Wheaties Triple-A-priced cereal boxes will sell like hotcakes or if gamers will come to their spider senses and spend their money elsewhere. Might I suggest buying a standard or deluxe version of Spider-Man 2 and visiting a local comic book store to pick up the prequel comic instead?