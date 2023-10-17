Our Fave Cosplay From New York Comic Con 2023

New York Comic Con takes place every year at the massive Jacob Javits Center on the west side of Manhattan, and it never lets me down when it comes to cosplay. I’ve cosplayed there myself, though my look paled in comparison to the most impressive fits and mechanical feats on display at the annual convention.

Naturally, 2023’s NYCC didn’t let us down, offering a menagerie of breathtaking costumes throughout its four-day stretch (October 12-October 15). We’ve got a collection of the best looks from the long weekend, provided, as always, by Mineralblu.

I’ve got a few personal favorites in here (I’m very partial to an Emperor’s New Groove duo and A Goofy Movie trio, as well as a Shin Hati that has me very upset I couldn’t attend this year in costume), but I’ll let you be the judge. Every cosplayer’s social media links and their cosplay character details are watermarked on the images that follow. Now let’s see who’s your favorite.

The Eye of Sauron, Lord of the Rings

Making the Eye of Sauron sexy is my new favorite cosplay trend.

Thwompette, Super Mario Bros.

According to a brief Google search, Thwompette is a fan-made character that’s sort of an amalgamation of Peach and a Thwomp Trap. This cosplayer seems to be playing off of that. Be warned, searches for it are NSFW.

Gardener Robot, Castle in the Sky

The gentle robot from anime Castle in the Sky, done rather impressively heree.

Toad, Super Mario Bros.

The little screen for the cosplayer’s face built into Toad’s mushroom head is sending me.

Jigsaw, Saw

Every time I see a Jigsaw cosplay, I shiver.

Shin Hati, Ahsoka

I wanted to be Shin Hati from the Ahsoka series at Comic Con so very badly, but I am very happy that I was away and couldn’t attend this weekend because this look would have put me to shame.

Spacing Guild members, Dune

Love to see people’s takes on Frank Herbert’s Dune characters, and these Spacing Guild costumes are incredible.

Hammer and Jacket, Drive

Normally, I’d hate to see another scorpion-jacket-sporting-Ryan-Gosling-in-Drive cosplay at Comic Con as it’s almost always just a semi-attractive white dude doing it, but this version absolutely sent me. One person is the iconic hammer, one the iconic jacket. Brilliant stuff.

Chappie

It’s everyone’s favorite cop robot!

Adam Smasher and V, Cyberpunk 2077

A solid cosplay choice, always, and executed well.

Dr. Alan Grant and the velociraptor, Jurassic Park

I love Jurassic Park, I love Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, and I love the idea of this duo costume. No notes.

Kuzco and Yzma, The Emperor’s New Groove

There are few movies that bring me as much joy as The Emperor’s New Groove, and this cosplay bottles up that joy and pours it straight down my gullet. The knit two-piece on Kuzco? The acrylic nails on Yzma? This is my favorite one of the bunch, hands-down.

Madame Leota, The Haunted Mansion

I love a cosplay that incorporates props, especially if that prop has to be worn around your neck like some kind of Elizabethan torture device.

Powerline, Roxanne, and Max, A Goofy Movie

This is my second-favorite cosplay of the entire weekend, and for good reason. We get not one, not two, but three characters from A Goofy Movie, done in such a way that they all manage to be hot without making me wonder if I am, indeed, a furry (because none of them are wearing animal ears, thank god).

Gargantuan Mimic, Dungeons & Dragons

I can’t imagine what this person went through every time they had to pee.



Red Cat/Mary Jane Watson, Spider-Man

A recent Spider-Man comic arc has Mary Jane Watson get her own superpowers, and this expertly done costume is a play on that.

D-Walker, Metal Gear Solid

This cosplay incorporates stilts! Automatic 10/10.

What was your favorite cosplay out of the bunch?