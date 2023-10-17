The Coolest Merch We Saw At New York Comic Con 2023

New York Comic Con is many things: long lines, shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, panels, cosplay, and, of course, merch…so much merch. Eric and I took a few trips around the floor this year to get a load of all the random knick-knacks, art, statues, and cosplay items that were proudly on display, and Comic Con 2023 did not disappoint.

Seriously, it was a ton to take in and we’ve got a lotta photos to share, so let’s waste no more time and get straight to the pics.

Connor (and Doggo) from Assassin’s Creed 3



Photo: Ubisoft / PureArts / Kotaku

Hatchet in hand, blood-drenched snow, a Betsy Ross Flag, and one mean-lookin’ hound makes up this cool 1:4 scale Connor statue from PureArts.

Baby Mario scene from Yoshi’s Island



Photo: Nintendo / Video Game Shadow Box / Kotaku

Video Game Shadow Box’s dioramas immediately caught our attention. Here’s one featuring Baby Mario from Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario World 2.

Baby Yoda Beskar Chainmail



Photo: Disney / Siouxsiequeue / Kotaku

It’s hard to pay attention to anything else when you see a baby Yoda, or “Grogu” as some people seem intent on calling him for one reason or another. This one was wearing an adorable shirt of “Beskar” chainmail courtesy of Siouxsiequeue.

Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village



Photo: Capcom / PureArts / Kotaku

Even when you shrink her down to statue form, Lady Dimitrescu is still hard to fit in a single photograph. Behold this PureArts 1:4 scale (if you can believe it) figurine that still manages to tower over everything around it.

Caps from Fallout



Photo: Obsidian Entertainment / Pixel Empire / Kotaku

The Pixel Empire booth had a number of cool art prints and items on display, such as this neat Fallout New Vegas sign with caps and caps cases.

Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard wood art



Photo: Nintendo / CDH Creations / Kotaku

CDH Creations was selling a number of sweet works of wooden art featuring iconic video game characters and scenes. This one featured all three evolutionary stages of a certain well-known fire-type pokémon.

Chibi Godzillas!



Photo: Toho Co., Ltd. / Ezhobi Co. Ltd / Kotaku

Ezhobi Co. Ltd. had a wonderful display of Godzilla figures of various sizes, but we just had to obsess over these little guys. So cute!

Choose your weapon round 1: Halo, Gears of War, Fallout, Destiny, Star Wars, and more



Photo: Microsoft / BioWare / Disney / Bungie / Kotaku

Equipped with necessary orange tips (aside from, uh, those random guns that look totally not fantastical), here’s a pretty sweet lineup of replica rubber firearms from a variety of iconic franchises. The Destiny guns in particular looked the part in person.

NES cartridge coasters



Photo: Nintendo / Konami / Capcom / The Guy with the Coasters / Kotaku

That Guy with the Coasters had some pretty sweet NES-cartridge lookalike coasters, featuring Kirby, Castlevania, Ninja Gaiden, Duck Tales 2, and more.

Call of Duty Ray Gun



Photo: Activision / Pixel Empire / Kotaku

Pixel Empire had this neat-looking Ray Gun replica on display at its booth. It probably won’t do well against zombies, but it would look good on a mantlepiece.

Retro joy in wooden form



Photo: Nintendo / Spitfire Labs / Kotaku

These carved NES controllers featuring the stylings of Zelda, Mario, and Metroid from Spitfire Labs were another highlight of this year’s con. The d-pads felt a little stiff if we’re being honest.

Crash Bandicoot and Neo Cortex wood art



Photo: Activision / CDH Creations / Kotaku

CDH Creations had a number of awesome franchises on display at its booth this year. Check out this one featuring a certain box-smashing bandicoot and his arch-nemesis.

Honkai: Star Rail’s Dan Heng



Photo: miHoYo / Kotaku

The Honkai Star Rail booth had a few figures on display that are currently available for preorder, with expected arrival dates in 2024. This one featured Dan Heng and is expected to be available in August of next year.

Choose your weapon round 2: Destiny guns and Zelda swords



Photo: Bungie / Nintendo / Disney / Kotaku

Of all of these, that Sunshot hand cannon to the right was perhaps most impressive, but the Zelda armaments were pretty sweet too.

Colt and Julianna from Deathloop (and that dude from Skyrim)



Photo: Bethesda / PureArts / Kotaku

It was nice to see some Deathloop at this year’s con. PureArt showed off its renditions of the two main characters next to that guy who yells a lot in Skyrim.

Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey



Photo: Ubisoft / PureArts / Kotaku

PureArts had a number of Assassin’s Creed characters, including Kassandra from the ancient Greek-themed Odyssey.

Final Fantasy IV Zeromus diorama



Photo: Square Enix / Video Game Shadow Box / Kotaku

Here’s another diorama from Video Game Shadow Box, this time featuring the memorable final boss fight from Final Fantasy IV. (The music is now playing in your head.)

Final Fantasy VII cover wood art



Photo: Square Enix / CDH Creations / Kotaku

CDH Creations’ wooden recreation of the iconic cover art from Final Fantasy VII had me immediately figuring out where I was going to hang one in my living space.

Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar wood art



Photo: Nintendo / CDH Creations / Kotaku

There’s some lovely color work going on here with this wooden display of Gastly’s trio of evolutionary forms .

Honkai: Star Rail Herta Kuru Kuru spin toy



Photo: miHoYo / Kotaku

Though we didn’t see her spin in person, this adorable chibi figure from Honkai is expected in May 2024.

Rainbow Six Siege’s Hibana with Assassin’s Creed Ezio and Amunet the Hidden



Photo: Ubisoft / PureArts / Kotaku

I don’t know if I’d fully say that Hibana was my main in Siege, but she was up there. It was nice to see some Siege figures amid the Assassin’s Creed characters from PureArts.

Mario Tiki



Photo: Nintendo / Great Scott Designs / Kotaku

Though the aesthetic looks more befitting of Crash Bandicoot, this Mario Tiki from Great Scott Designs caught our eye.

Minecraft chess set



Photo: Microsoft / Kotaku

Though I think I’d struggle to tell some of these figures apart in a heated chess match (which would see me lose because I always lose), I did very much consider taking this Minecraft chess set home. The green board in particular stands out.

Monster Hunter Nergigante statue



Photo: Capcom / PureArts / Kotaku

It might be a struggle to find shelf space for this epic Nergigante statue from PureArts, but damn it would look impressive almost anywhere.

Playable Orlog dice game from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla



Photo: Ubisoft / PureArts / Kotaku

I’d be personally terrified of losing all these little pieces, but PureArts’ real-life set of Orlog as featured in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sure is cool-looking.

Jumbo Pokemon cards



Photo: Nintendo / Kotaku

While you probably can’t show up to a game of Pokémon with these, they do look cool and aren’t under assault from scalpers, so that’s nice.

Dark Souls III’s Pontiff Sulyvahn



Photo: FromSoftware / PureArts / Kotaku

Just like in the game, I died when I saw this at the PureArts booth.

Altair skeleton



Photo: Ubisoft / PureArts / Kotaku

Assassin’s Creed’s first protagonist, Altair, isn’t lookin’ so hot in this scene. At least his skull form looks pretty awesome in this PureArts recreation.

Sand Land tank figure



Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment / Kotaku

The Sand Land booth had an enormous tank outside of it, but there was also an adorable little one behind a glass case.

Johnny Silverhand



Photo: CD Projekt Red / PureArts / Kotaku

The rockerboy stands tall (but less tall than in real life) in this 1:4 scale recreation from PureArts.

Smoke and Ash from Rainbow Six Siege



Photo: Ubisoft / PureArts / Kotaku

More R6 love! Unfortunately, that nerf that took away Ash’s ACOG looks like it transferred over to PureArts’ statue. RIP those beautiful headshots.

Solomon Reed from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty



Photo: CD Project Red / PureArts / Kotaku

This PureArts statue of Idris Elba’s character in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion looks pretty sweet, though it doesn’t come cheap!

Sonic & Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog 3



Photo: Sega / Video Game Shadow Box / Kotaku

Here’s another sweet diorama from Video Game Shadow Box, this time featuring the visual stylings of Sonic’s third game.

Zelda: A Link to the Past maps



Photo: Nintendo / Video Game Shadow Box / Kotaku

We loved seeing various scenes brought to 2.5D life in Video Game Shadow Box’s framed artwork, but there was something special about seeing these classic maps in person. Tempting.

The Vs from Cyberpunk 2077



Photo: CD Project Red / PureArts / Kotaku

Fem V is the real V, but both get some love here from PureArts.

Dark Souls III’s Vhorm



Photo: FromSoftware / PureArts / Kotaku

Again, it might be smaller than it is in the real game, but PureArts’ Dark Souls III recreations definitely killed me.

Basim from Assassin’s Creed Mirage



Photo: Ubisoft / PureArts / Kotaku

Assassin’s Creed Mirage only came out a short time ago, but Basim was already at New York Comic Con courtesy of PureArts with another sweet 1:4 scale statue.

The Legend of Zelda title screen (and Sonic 2)



Photo: Nintendo / Sega / Video Game Shadow Box / Kotaku

Check out these video game title screen recreations from Video Game Shadow Box, featuring Zelda and Sonic. Don’t try pressing start, it’s a trick.

Zelda sword display



Photo: Nintendo / Kotaku

These rubber replica weapons were abundant on the con floor, but some would just stick out and immediately grab your attention. Case in point.

Space Godzilla prototype



Photo: Toho Co., Ltd. / Ezhobi Co. Ltd / Kotaku

Ezhobi Co. Ltd. showed off a few prototypes of upcoming Godzilla statues. This one of Space Godzilla was striking despite the lack of paint and finish.

Godzilla atomic breath



Photo: Toho Co., Ltd. / Ezhobi Co. Ltd / Kotaku

There were too many Godzillas to count, but this other one from Ezhobi Co. Ltd. breathing a devastating atomic breath ray was pretty sweet.

Deforeal little Godzilla



Photo: Toho Co., Ltd. / Ezhobi Co. Ltd / Kotaku

Look at the eyes! This guy wasn’t getting by me without at least a few pictures.

Godzilla on freaking fire



Photo: Toho Co., Ltd. / Ezhobi Co. Ltd / Kotaku

No, not actual flames. But Ezhobi Co. Ltd.’s rendition of a burning Godzilla was certainly a hot look.

Gamera kills things



Photo: Toho Co., Ltd. / Ezhobi Co. Ltd / Kotaku

With dead beasties, this Gamera statue from Ezhobi Co. Ltd. was both hilarious and awesome.

Baby Yoda eats things



Photo: Disney / Kotaku

Don’t bother typing “Grogu” in the comments, I won’t read it and I don’t know who that is. But what’s more adorable than Baby Yoda? Baby Yoda killing things for lunch, of course!

Crash Bandicoot, Mega Man, Sonic, and more in Nanoblock



Photo: Sega / Capcom / Activision / Nanoblocks / Kotaku

Nanoblocks have a wonderful way of making these figures look like real-life pixel art. And while Crash wasn’t a pixel-art game, he sure does look good in this format.

Halo energy sword bottle opener



Photo: Microsoft / Geekthirst / Kotaku

Geekthirst’s Halo energy sword is the perfect way to use super-heated plasma to open your drink (without risk of burns).

Final Fantasy sword keychains



Photo: Square Enix / Kotaku

This assortment of Final Fantasy swords might get you in trouble with the TSA, but at least you’d look cool while the agents are pestering you.

A Final Fantasy VII buster sword that’s rubber yet still friggin’ heavy



Photo: Square Enix / Kotaku

How do Cloud and Zack wield these things? Rubber buster swords were for sale all over the show floor, but damn were they still a strain on the arm every time I picked one up.

Final Fantasy XIV’s gunblade



Photo: Square Enix / Kotaku

It might not be the model favored by a certain moody teenager, but these replica FF14 gunblades were pretty cool (and way lighter than the buster swords).

Final Fantasy gunblade and buster sword bottle openers



Photo: Square Enix / Geekthirst / Kotaku

More from Geekthirst, I wonder if these could also help slice cheese and other snacks that’ll pair well with whatever bottle you’re cracking open.

And that’s our list of cool artifacts that we saw at this year’s New York Comic Con. Were you there this year? Did anything catch your eye?