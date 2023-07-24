Our Favorite Cosplay From San Diego Comic-Con 2023

When it comes to incredible cosplay, San Diego Comic-Con always delivers, and this year was no exception. The event, which ran from July 20 to July 23 and took place at the famed San Diego Convention Center, brought fun panels, cool interactive experiences and almost provided us with an unofficial GTA: San Andreas restaurant before Rockstar’s lawyers shut it down. But what about the cosplay?

This will be the first Kotaku cosplay roundup without Luke Plunkett, and I hope he is proud of me for continuing on in his stead. I am, after all, the woman who wrote the brutal cosplay call-out story, as well as that one where I said Phil Spencer dresses like my dad going to get bagels, so I am somewhat qualified for the role. But Luke, we miss you.

The video and photos brought to you today were all provided, as usual, by Minerablu (you can check out way more of his stuff on his Instagram page or on his YouTube channel). Click through to see The Fifth Element cosplays, The Last of Us looks, and much, much more.

Apex Legends X Titanfall

In case you needed another reminder that Titanfall 3 will never happen, here’s some Apex Legends heroes (I think that’s gender-bent Wraith and Valkyrie) with a Titanfall pilot.

Animal, The Muppets

This is just iconic. The yarn coming off the head, the face he’s making. I love this.

Clicker and Joel, The Last of Us

That Clicker looks especially icky.

Mondoshawan and Ruby Rhod, The Fifth Element

I love The Fifth Element so much, so this is one of the best ones of the weekend, for me. Love to be reminded to watch the sci-fi classic, I’ll be adding this to my immediate watch list.

The Addams Family

Love a group costume that covers all the bases, and this one is clearly based off the ‘90s movies, so I’m here for it.

Grogulorian, The Mandalorian

Is this what Grogu’s armour will look like once he’s a big enough youngling to get Beskar? I hope so. Also, look at the little Babu Frik in the bag! He’s so angry to be there!

Padmé Amidala, Star Wars



Padmé’s costumes are famously detailed and involved, and the craftmanship here can’t be denied. This is just beautiful.

Bumblebee, Transformers

This is eerie as hell, but also cute. I don’t know how to feel, but I have to admit it looks like it was quite the project.

Samurai Stormtrooper and Boba Fett, Star Wars

These looks are clearly inspired by/replications of the Bandai Tamashii Nations figures, and I love it.

Misty Knight/Captain America and Spider-Punk, Marvel

Spider-Punk is pro-union, and Misty Knight is the coolest Captain America will ever be.

Froppy, My Hero Academia

I don’t know much about My Hero Academia, but this is a really well-made costume and I appreciate the dedication to being a frog lady.

Malon, Shirtless Link, Zelda, and Regular Link, The Legend of Zelda

What a wide variety of Zelda history and lore represented here. I’m partial to the look on shirtless Link’s face.

Spectra Vondergeist, Monster High

For all us goth and emo girlies out there, Monster High was and is the moment.

Ariel and Eric, The Little Mermaid

Stop, I love this so much.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: The Clone Wars

As a massive supporter of all things Clone Wars, I love this homage to the animated series. The hair and beard really sell it for me. Go watch The Clone Wars.

RD-D2, Star Wars

I love R2-D2, but I love R2-Dog2 even more.

Batman and Nightwing

Now why didn’t they show us Nightwing’s butt?

Super Crown Super Mario Bros. Characters

This is just brilliant. Sexy, funny, expertly tailored, and a video game reference that’s super layered (it’s the Super Crown fan art versions of Super Mario characters) and still oozes coolness. I love this. This may take the cake for me.

Spider-Barbie and Spider-Ken

So of-the-moment it’s astonishing.

What were your favorite cosplay looks from San Diego Comic-Con 2023?