The Last of Us Part II Might Get A PS5 Remaster Before Its Fourth Birthday

A PS5 remaster of The Last Of Us Part 2 could be coming sooner than expected, according to a developer’s LinkedIn profile. The rumour comes despite the fact the game, released in 2020, is barely old enough to attend kindergarten.

Resetera users spotted the potential evidence for an impending PS5 remake on Mark Pajarillo’s LinkedIn experience timeline – Pajarillo is a Lead Outsource Artist at Naughty Dog and previously worked on TLOU2. Pajarillo’s timeline noted that in his tenure at Naughty Dog, he has been “Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environments, art assets, weapons, and interactive props for two iconic titles: The Last of Us Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered.” Since then, all mention of The Last of Us 2 has been removed, although it’s unclear whether the name drop was a mistake or a fumbled leak.

While this, of course, is by no means an official confirmation on a PS5 port or remaster of The Last Of Us Part 2, it’s another crumb of evidence to add to the pile as fans of the series wait for Naughty Dog’s next move. Fans will have to wait for the studio to confirm any concrete details on a remaster or port, and even if there is one officially in the works, it’s likely to be a ways off, given the original release was only just over three years ago.



Naughty Dog has had a rough run over the last year between the reports of recent layoffs of 25 contract workers and the multiplayer The Last Of Us title reportedly on thin ice, so whether we hear more about a remake any time soon is anyone’s guess – for now, many are watching for news of the multiplayer title, similar to the first game’s Factions mode, as it struggles through development.

Lead Image Credit: Naughty Dog