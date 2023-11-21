21 Years Later, This Cult-Classic Game Is Finally Playable In English

Boku no Natsuyasumi 2, which translates to My Summer Vacation 2, is the sequel to the chill simulation game, Boku no Natsuyasumi. The game follows Boku on summer vacation with his family in the countryside, as he spends his time fishing, collecting stag beetles, and making new friends. The game was originally released in 2002 on the PlayStation 2 but never received an English translation. That is until Hilltop, a Canadian YouTuber “on a mission to bring underappreciated Japanese-only classics to English-speaking audiences” released an English patch for the game.

On Wednesday, Hilltop released a short video on their YouTube channel announcing the release of Boku no Natsuyasumi’s English patch. Hilltop’s patch laboriously translates 5,000 lines of text in the game, including its user interface, menus, and item icons. Hilltop provides a download link and instructions for installing the patch in the description of their video.

Hilltop / Millennium Kitchen

“After eleven months of work, I am beyond proud to present the long-awaited English patch for one of the most special games ever to grace the PlayStation 2,” Hilltop wrote on their Patreon. “I would like to thank the rest of the team for helping me in making this localization the absolute highest quality possible, with no expense spared and not a single corner cut.”

I want to highlight the phenomenal work by @oldgamebox and @blametherobots to translate the game’s graphics, particularly the work to maintain the style of Boku’s crayon writing: pic.twitter.com/PAgk8zptqD — Hilltop 🌻 (@HilltopWorks) April 16, 2023

In the last two years, Hilltop has also released English versions of the 2002 adventure game Aconcagua, Square Enix’s 1999 racing game Racing Lagoon, and Bandai Namco’s 1998 Dr. Slump action game.

If you want a comprehensive breakdown of the first Boku no Natsuyasumi (and have six hours to spare) be sure to check out Action Button founder and former Kotaku staffer Tim Rogers’ review of the first Boku no Natsuyasumi on YouTube. In the meantime, here’s where you can check out and support Hilltop’s work.