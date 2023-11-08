Genshin Impact’s Viral Dance Meme Is Peak Gaming Tiktok

If you’re not on TikTok, you might be surprised at how the smallest game-related thing can grow into a massive, ubiquitous trend that transcends even its own community. That’s what’s happening with Genshin Impact right now, as a line delivery from Neuvillette, one of the playable characters in miHoYo’s RPG, has blown up on the app, with several million users viewing and liking videos featuring his voice.

The trend uses a clip of Neuvillette saying “Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale,” which is a scale used in the universe’s justice system thatoverrides the judgment of anyone in the court of law. But the Genshin Impact lore isn’t why millions of people suddenly know the device’s name. No, the reason people are making videos set to Neuvillette’s line is because actor Ray Chase’s delivery is rhythmic in nature, and it borders on something like the iambic pentameter you’d hear in a Shakespeare play.

What’s funny is that Chase doesn’t say Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale like this only once in Genshin Impact, he’s done it enough times that the trending audio has multiple takes of him saying it in a cadence like a pop song. Now, TikTok users are posting silly little dances set to the audio, and it’s delightful.

Chase, who is also known for his work in games like Final Fantasy XV as Noctis and recently took on the role of Guile in Street Fighter 6, is being good-spirited about the whole thing, and even posted his own response video taking part in the trend, but with an inverted twist.

Neuvillette has been in Genshin Impact’s story for a while, but only joined as a playable character in September. But that just goes to show you how fast something can spread and move beyond its fans.