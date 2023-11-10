Spider-Man 2 Patch Fixes Fan-Favorite Venom Glitch

Before you read any more of this story, please understand that there are some spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below. If you haven’t beaten that game yet and don’t want to be spoiled on anything that happens in the later sections, stop reading now.

For everyone still here, let’s talk about a cool glitch involving Venom that has been removed from the game in its latest patch.

Released in October, Spider-Man 2 on PS5 is a fantastic open-world superhero game that lets you play as both Miles Morales and Peter Parker, each of them Spider-Men but with unique powers and abilities. But the game also has a few cool moments in which you can play as someone other than Spider-Man. In one memorable mission players could—briefly—take on the role of Venom himself. While developer Insomniac designed this segment to be a limited, short part of the game, players were able to figure out a glitch that could break Venom out of that one mission, letting you explore all of New York City as the big gooey symbiote. But a new patch has killed that fun glitch.

As spotted by IGN, Spider-Man 2’s 1.001.005 patch—which went live on November 8—fixes a few problems and bugs in the open-world game. But notably for fans of Venom shenanigans, it also patched out the ability to free the villain from his mission. However, Insomniac had a good reason to remove this glitch. According to some players, pulling off the Venom glitch could corrupt your save permanently, making it impossible for you to progress in the game’s story missions. So to protect players from accidentally destroying their saves, Insomniac has removed the fun exploit.

Of course, while some players understand why this was done, others are still sad to see the glitch removed as watching Venom run about the open world of Spider-Man 2 is a treat. And considering how cool that Venom mission is and how popular a character the symbiote has become in recent years, it’s not surprising that players want more Venom action. And perhaps that will happen, as Insomniac seems open to creating a spin-off game starring Venom.

I only hope that the spin-off involves a segment where you play as Spider-Man and fans figure out a way to break the game so you can play as the famous web shooter outside of that one moment.

Here’s the full patch list for the 1.001.005 Spider-Man 2 patch live now on PS5.

General Fixes & Polish:

Addressed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other in boats

Addressed an issue where MJ could be defeated in one hit on higher difficulty settings

Addressed multiple issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to fail to trigger

Addressed an issue where collision was missing on the floor in the harbor

Further addressed issues where players could become stuck in the finale of Marko’s Memories

Addressed an issue where players could switch character during the defeat sequence.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck running on a wall

Addressed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call

Addressed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump

Addressed multiple issues where inputs would not register after zipping to a point

Addressed an issue where the game would not properly reload after being defeated by a boss.

Addressed an issue where Peter Parker could become stuck on a bench or railing.

Addressed an issue where Spider-Man could clip through the map and become stuck during combat

Addressed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy would not count flips accurately

Addressed an issue where inputs would not register after grabbing a memory crystal

Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Addressed an issue where the player character could leave a mission and enter the open world resulting in corrupted saves

Improved stability

