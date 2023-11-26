Witcher Author Andrzej Sapkowski Is Very Glad Netflix Pays His Rent

The Polish author behind The Witcher series is well known for his unflinching honesty about the legacy his work now has—especially in a world where Netflix has transformed that work into a streaming sensation. But how does he feel now the streamer is spinning out its Witcher world? Let’s just say, it moved him.

“[Netflix] made a series based on one short story. They forced me to continue,” Sapkowski recently said during a panel at Comic Con Vienna (via IGN), likely in reference to the upcoming animated movie Sirens of the Deep, based on the short story A Little Sacrifice. “I’m not complaining. Thanks to this, I now have enough money for the rent.”

The ongoing success of The Witcher beyond just the primary show itself has seen Sapkowski return to the novel series for the first time in a decade in the form of a new, currently untitled book in the series, set to release in Poland next year—but at Comic Con Vienna, Sapkowski did add that the international translations would release some time in 2025. Another benefit of his work now being internationally known between CD Projekt Red’s Witcher games and the Netflix material, beyond ensuring Sapkowski stays happily well paid.