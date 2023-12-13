Big Spider-Man 2 Update Coming ‘Early 2024’ Will Add Highly Requested Features

Today, Sony and Insomniac confirmed that the PlayStation-5-exclusive open-world superhero action game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, will receive a big, free update in “Early 2024” that will add highly requested features.

Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5 is a very good game. One of the best of 2023! It features fantastic web-swinging, an even bigger New York to explore, new characters, and some wonderful side missions, too. But when it launched in October it was missing some features and options that players really wanted, including New Game+. Insomniac did suggest, before the game’s launch, that an update adding all this (and more) would be out before the end of 2023. We now know, though, that those plans have shifted ever so slightly.

On December 13, Insomniac Games announced that Spider-Man 2’s next big update was being worked on, but it required “more testing” to “ensure the quality is up to [Insomniac’s] standards.” As such, the studio is aiming for an “Early 2024” release for the update, with a full list of what will be included coming closer to release.

Insomniac teased that this update isn’t just adding New Game+, but even more fan-requested features, including the ability to change the time of day in the city, swap tendril colors when using symbiote powers, and replay specific missions. And the studio says this isn’t even all of what it has planned to add to Spider-Man 2 on PS5 next year.

“We can’t wait to share more with you in the future,” Insomniac said. “In the meantime, we appreciate your patience as our team works to finish our next update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!”

While some fans might be disappointed that the update has slipped into next year, that’s only a few weeks away at this point, and I’d rather the people working on this game get some time off for the holidays instead of crunching to get an update out. Spider-Man 2 is fantastic already. I can wait a few more weeks to change the time of day.