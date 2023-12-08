Big Walk Is The Next Game From Untitled Goose Game Studio House House

Untitled Goose Game studio House House has unveiled its next game, Big Walk, during The Game Awards this afternoon.

The game appears to be a multiplayer puzzle and exploration title about funny little guys, which is very in-keeping with the kind of vibe House House likes to cultivate.

The trailer for Big Walk features a troupe of four little guys working together to traverse a landscape that looks very like the Australian bush. They solve symbol puzzles and use binoculars to spot distant objectives and guide their friends. Though the environment around them is hyper realistic, the characters themselves resemble sketches come to life and move in jerky, single-frame movements.

The game is slated for a 2025 release. House House has not confirmed platforms at this time.

Untitled Goose Game remains the studio’s breakout hit, cementing its status as an exciting unique voice in Australian games development.