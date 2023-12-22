Diablo IV Hotfix Doubles Uber Uniques Drop Rates For A Limited Time

Diablo IV players will have an easier time getting Uber Uniques thanks to a Patch 1.2.3 hotfix, which sees Blizzard doubling the drop rates from the Echo of Duriel boss fight in Diablo IV Season 2.

The increased drop rate for the boss fight is only available until January 8, as a nice little Christmas treat from Blizzard to Diablo IV players. In the official patch notes, the devs said the limited-time change was to “help all those looking for that special piece of gear. Happy Holidays!” After the 8th, the change will revert back and players will have to grind that little bit more again before Season 2’s end.

Diablo IV players who previously had to grind multiple Duriel boss fights to score Uber Uniques now have double the chance of a drop. Echo of Duriel has the chance of dropping the following Uber Uniques:

Melted Heart of Selig: All Classes

Andariel's Visage: All Classes

Ring of Starless Skies: All Classes

Harlequin Crest: All Classes

Doombringer: Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander: Sorcerer, Druid

The Grandfather: Necromancer, Barbarian

The Diablo IV hotfix comes after complaints from players about how low the Uber Uniques drop rates are, although some players have since taken to Reddit to claim the temporary change comes “too late” into Season 2. Other changes coming in the hotfix include an update to Metamorphosis, which will now have a flat rate duration as opposed to scaling with Vampiric power level. The unstoppable duration is now 2.5 seconds at all levels, as opposed to increasing per level, but as a consolation prize Metamorphosis will now deal slightly more damage.

While the doubled Uber Uniques drop rate for Echo of Duriel is set to revert after 8 January, Season 2 isn’t over until 23 January, 2024 – so you’ll have a couple of weeks after the boost to make the most of your new gear in the current season.

There’s also currently the Christmas-themed (in the most Diablo IV way possible) Midwinter Blight event to get stuck into over the next week and a half before it ends on 2 January, 2024 – so if you’ve got some time to kill over the holidays, there’s plenty to grind in Sanctuary before the year is out.

