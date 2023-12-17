This Week In Games Australia: Quiet End To A Huge Year

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

Folks, we did it. We’ve made it to the final TWIGA column for the year. The holidays are already underway for many, and you can see that reflected in the week’s very short list of releases. The silly season is concluded for another year. The hydra that is the Q3-Q4 launch calendar has been vanquished once again. Everyone’s got plenty to play for the next few weeks, but here are just a couple more suggestions in case your list wasn’t already full.

The excellent Terra Nil comes to Switch this week — highly recommended if you, like me, are travelling interstate for the holidays. A perfect plane game. Loot River finally makes its way to the PS5 and the PS4, which rocks. Three Minutes To Eight jumps to consoles at long last.

A final note before we get into the list: thanks for stopping by the check out the column this year. We are but one of many TWIG-themed columns out there. We do it for the locals, and we’re grateful to you for showing up to see what’s coming out. TWIGA columns will resume in early January. Until then, happy holidays! Stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next year. Cheers.

December 18

Terra Nil (NS)

The Enjenir (PC)

Early Access

December 19

Loot River (PS5, PS4)

Project Bridge (PC)

December 20

Rough Justice ’84 (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

December 21

Three Minutes To Eight (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Genius Moves! (PC)

Image: Free Lives, straka.studio, Chaosmonger Studio, Kotaku Australia