Let’s Check Out Unpacking, Terra Nil And Other Steam Next Fest Demos

Steam Next Fest has kicked off with aplomb this year and if you haven’t check out any of the wonderful game demos available, now’s your chance. There’s over 700 massive games available to try throughout the coming week and plenty of incredible-looking adventures to entice you. We’re taking a few of them for a test run over on the Kotaku Australia Twitch this afternoon, and we’d love for you to join us for a look at the most exciting upcoming games around.

We’ll kick off with a look at Unpacking, a brilliantly zen game from Aussie studio Witch Beam, dive into “reverse city builder” Terra Nil and even dip our toes into the calm waters of Toem, which looks like a very cutesy photography sim. Then if there’s time, we’ll also check out other gems like park sim Let’s Build A Zoo and surreal RPG Death Trash.

All of them are very intriguing titles featured in this year’s Steam Next Fest and their demos look like a bunch of fun.

We’ll be running through them live on stream this afternoon, from 2:30pm AEST on Twitch. You’re all welcome to come along, check out what’s in store and see if you can find something you like.

As always, you can also join our local Discord if you want to hang out during the week.

Alex, Lavender and I are usually hanging around the server so if you ever have any questions, want us to investigate some juicy gaming gossip or just want to meet some new gaming friends, you can join at the link below.

I promise we don’t bite!

We’d love to see you join us this afternoon for a look at the latest Steam Next Fest demos from 2:30 p.m. AEST on the Kotaku Australia Twitch channel. Once we wrap, we’ll also embed the video in this post so you can see what we ran through.

There’s plenty of incredible gems available during the festival, and you might even find your next favourite game. See you soon!