WIN: We’ve Got Bluey The Videogame Prize Boxes To Give Away

At the risk of putting the theme song in your head, this article is going to be about Bluey. Specifically, Bluey: The Videogame, the recently-released game based on the toweringly-popular Australian children’s program adored by kids and parents alike.

We’ve got two very special Bluey: The Videogame prize boxes to give away to lucky readers! Wouldn’t that be a mega gift to put under the Christmas tree for your little mate? Wouldn’t that make you feel like the kind of parent Bandit would be proud of? Here’s what’s in the box:

1x copy of Bluey: The Videogame on Nintendo Switch

1x custom Bluey Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Bluey and Bingo plushies

Bluey fridge magnet collection

Bluey wall light

Bluey balloons

and the special Bluey storage box to keep them all in

Wackadoo! To go in the draw, pop your details into the Gleam widget below, and tell us in 50 words or less which game you think Bluey and Bingo would love if they owned a Switch? The two best and most creative answers will win!

The giveaway begins Friday, December 8 and will conclude on Monday, 18th December, and will be drawn the same day. This giveaway is open to Australian residents only, and you must be over 18 years of age to enter. If you’re under 18, please get a parent or guardian to enter for you! Winners will be notified by email. Individual prize value per box is $330.

You can find out more about Bluey: The Videogame over at the official Bluey website.