Call Of Duty: Best Loadout And Attachments For The HRM-9 SMG

Arriving with last week’s Season 1 Reloaded, the HRM-9 is a speedy and versatile addition to Call of Duty’s mammoth-sized weapons arsenal. As an SMG, the HRM-9 is capable of spitting out a lot of bullets and fast. To make the most of that high rate of fire, it helps to kit out the gun with the appropriate attachments. This guide will go over some of the best picks for the HRM-9.

Acquiring the HRM-9 requires unlocking sector A21 of the season one battle pass. Fortunately, you can unlock this one pretty quickly as it neighbors the starting area of the pass.

Best weapon attachments for the HRM-9



It’s not a bad idea to forgo a stock on the HRM-9 if you can, as that will save an extra slot for more meaningful contributions like an expanded magazine and longer barrel. We recommend the following attachments:

Muzzle: JAK BFB (Wrathguard Compensator S is also a good choice)

JAK BFB (Wrathguard Compensator S is also a good choice) Barrel: Princeps Long Barrel

Princeps Long Barrel Optics: Slate Reflector (MK.3 Reflector will also serve you well)

Slate Reflector (MK.3 Reflector will also serve you well) Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: PCS-90 Assault Grip

Some other considerations for the HRM-9 include the 1mW Quick Fire Laser, a Folding Stock, or the Shadowstrike Suppressor.

Best class loadout to pair with the HRM-9

Getting your SMG nice and speedy is one thing, but you also want to spec your loadout appropriately as well. We recommend the following loadout perks for Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer:

Vest: Overkill Vest

Overkill Vest Gloves: Assault Gloves (or Quick-Grip if you’re switching weapons often)

Assault Gloves (or Quick-Grip if you’re switching weapons often) Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

For Warzone, you’ll want to go with the following perks:

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Frag Grenade (or Knife)

Frag Grenade (or Knife) Tactical: Flash or Smoke Grenade

Feel free to experiment with your tactical and lethal equipment for different playstyles.

That wraps our tips for the best loadout for the HRM-9. What options have you found most effective?