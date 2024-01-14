All The New Guns, Maps, And Modes In Call Of Duty Season 1 Reloaded [Updated]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s Season 1 Reloaded goes live on Wednesday, January 17. As is customary for CoD’s Reloaded remix, the game will see a bunch of new guns, a new map, some new modes, and so much more. Here’s what you can look forward to when it all arrives next week.

Season 1 Reloaded brings a ton of new multiplayer features

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has a wild variety of guns and features map remakes from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Two new guns and one new map join the fray with Season 1 Reloaded.

On the gun side, you can expect a new submachine gun (SMG), the HRM-9, and a new light machine gun (LMG), the TAQ Evolvere. The HRM-9 comes with a 30-round magazine with a carry reserve of 90, while the LMG packs 100 rounds and 200 in reserve.

As to where you’ll be shooting these new guns, “Rio,” a new map for 6v6 play, features a mall in the middle that provides some higher ground over the surrounding areas.

Image: Activision

Season 1 Reloaded also features some new modes. Gunfight, where everyone gets an identical randomized gun loadout, is getting a team-based mode. Meanwhile, “Headquarters” sees teams fighting to secure and hold key locations to score points. Finally, “Infected” ought to sound familiar to Halo fans. One player starts off as an “infected,” who can spread the infection by killing other players, converting them over to the other side while other players try to survive the round.

Last, but certainly not least, ranked play arrives for multiplayer. Time to get your sweats on.

Warzone and Zombies get new quests and warlords

If you were a fan of DMZ (RIP), you may wish to give ol Warzone a shot with Season 1 Reloaded. While it’s still the battle royale mode you may either love or hate, Warzone is getting a Weapons Case objective, which you must capture and maintain control of for the duration of the map. You’ll also be able to exit Warzone matches early via a covert exfil, ala DMZ and other extraction shooters.

Update 1/12/2023 at 4:45 p.m. EST: Raven Software has stated that the Covert Exfil and Weapons Case features won’t come with Season 1 Reloaded. Instead, the studio hopes to ship these as a separate, “dedicated mode” at a later date.

The “Champion’s Quest” also arrives in Warzone with Season 1 Reloaded. A “multi-part challenge,” according to the official blog, you’ll need to kick things off by winning 30 games in total or five matches in a row to progress the quest.

Finally, Dokkaebi, the South Korean electronics expert (who is very much not the Dokkaebi us Rainbow Six Siege fans know and love), will join Zombies as a warlord hiding out in Zaravan City. Bring a sledgehammer, if you can.

If you’ve been waiting for MW3 to get a nice shot in the arm since launch, or have been looking for an excuse to jump into the chaos, Season 1 Reloaded is shaping up to be a pretty sweet refresh.