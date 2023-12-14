Check Out Call Of Duty’s New Map For Free This Weekend

Yeah, so that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III campaign wasn’t great. The multiplayer though? That’s a different story. And if you’re at all curious about some shooty fun between friends across some classic maps, good news: You can play the game for free from December 14 to 18.

The free access period was announced via a Call of Duty blog post today. The latest iteration of the traditional deathmatch multiplayer modes features complete recreations of multiplayer maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. But that’s not all: CoD’s multiplayer also contains some PvE fun via the game’s new zombies mode.

Modern Warfare 2 maps in Modern Warfare 3, what’s going on here? Yeah, the current landscape of Modern Warfare is a little strange. Here’s the TL;DR: Activision rebooted Modern Warfare in 2019. A sequel, confusingly titled (and entirely different from the 2009 version with a similar name) Modern Warfare II. A year later, the company shipped Modern Warfare III. Still confused? It’s okay, we broke it all down here: The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Franchise, Explained

The free access focuses on six maps in Modern Warfare III: Terminal, Highrise, Rust, Shipment, Meat, Afghan. You’ll have access to Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Domination on top of the large-scale, 32v32 Ground War mode.

CoD’s new map isn’t for vegans

Call of Duty got a new map with its first season. Featured in this weekend’s free trial, “Meat” takes place in a “compact slaughterhouse located in California’s Port of Oakland.” It features tight environments for close quarters engagement, as well as some more open areas in the “outer loading dock and parking lot.”

As the blog mentions, you might want to try out the “Tac-Stance” position in these areas. This aiming mode sort of exists between hip fire and aiming-down-sights, and I found it to be one of the more interesting elements of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.