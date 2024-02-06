Modern Warfare III Is Getting A Bunch Of New Maps And Guns In Season Two

Modern Warfare III and Warzone Season 2 drops on February 7, and with it a chunk of new content and a new battle pass. With four brand new 6v6 maps, a new War map, new guns, and much more, things ought to feel quite fresh come Wednesday. So if you’re itching for some more team deathmatch action or are looking for a reason to return to Modern Warfare 3’s fast-paced shooter action, season two is looking pretty stacked.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 new maps

Modern Warfare 3 already has a pretty decent selection of maps (it did inherit them all from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 after all), and Season 1 Reloaded’s “Rio” was a pretty nice addition as well.

Image: Activision

Joining the map rotation this Wednesday will be “Departures,” an airport-themed map; “Stash House,” a super compact map set in a single house (major Rainbow Six Siege vibes here); “Vista,” a map spanning a mountaintop resort; and “Das House,” a refreshed version of a Call of Duty: Vanguard map set in a skyscraper undergoing construction.

On top of these new maps, “Terminal” is getting a plague-themed makeover, while “Skidrow” looks like a set piece from The Last of Us with overgrown vegetation scaling walls and objects in total post-apocalypse style..

Image: Activision

And if you’ve long since gotten tired of War Mode’s singular map, “Operation Tin Man” will arrive this season, too—and the new map features airdrop insertion. The official blog likens it to Modern Warfare 3 2011’s “Overwatch” map.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 new modes

Five new game modes are also expected to arrive this season, with a team-based variant of Gun Game, a Snipers Only mode, then there’s “Hordepoint” which returns from Call of Duty WWII and features a mashup of “Hardpoint” and Zombies. A third-person camera mode arrives mid-season, as well. It’s called “Juggermosh” and remixes Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint with all players equipped with extra Juggernaut armor (which you can pick up more of from slain players), and amped-up melee attacks.

Image: Activision

Finally, “Bounty” is a spin on Team Deathmatch where the player with the most kills becomes a “high-value target.” Taking this player down nets you more points for your team.

Modern Warfare 3 season two new guns and melee weapons

The BP50 will arrive in the season two battle pass offering players a high rate of fire with great maneuverability. The RAM-9 is another bullet hose, but as an SMG we’ll have to see how it competes with season one reloaded’s HRM-9. On top of that, a new battle rifle, the SDA Subverter, promises some of the best sprint-to-fire speed in the game while the “Soulrender” melee blade lets players assume a “guard stance” that unleashes a quick strike once released.

If you’ve bounced off of Modern Warfare 3 after getting more than your fill of the game’s current maps and gun offerings, season two might be enough to bring you back for some more hectic gunfights.