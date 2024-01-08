Five Nights At Freddy’s Star Says Sequel Coming ASAP

Video game adaption and horror film Five Nights At Freddy’s, released last year, was a huge box office success. Recently, one of the stars of the movie has confirmed a sequel is coming fast.

Last October, Five Nights At Freddy’s hit theatres (and the Peacock streaming service) and quickly became a genuine blockbuster, breaking records and racking up $US289 million on a reported $US20 million budget. The PG-13 horror film starring The Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson might not have won over critics or the game franchise’s most dedicated fans, but it made a ton of money, which is really all that matters in Hollywood. So it’s not surprising that a sequel is in the works, but what is surprising is that returning star Hutcherson claims the studio is pushing to get it made “as soon as possible.”

Variety recently spoke to Hutcherson and asked him about FNAF’s success and a possible sequel. While there had been rumors and reports of a sequel as well as signs that one was in development, Blumhouse and Universal have yet to officially greenlight a follow-up film. But according to Hutcherson, things are moving along on the yet-to-be-officially confirmed horror sequel.

“I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible,” Hutcherson told Variety. “Obviously, the fans are amazing and diehard. For me to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal.”

“We hoped it would connect with audiences,” he continued. “But I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

The actor also told Variety that his Hunger Games co-star, Jennifer Lawrence had congratulated him on FNAF’s box office success while her then-latest film, No Hard Feelings, was topping the charts on Netflix.

“Jen texted me when “Freddy’s’ came out,” Hutcherson said. “She was like, ‘My movie’s #1 on Netflix, and yours is #1 at the box office! Let’s go!’ I was like, ‘I love you!’