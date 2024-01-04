Xbox Wrap Turns Series X Into Old Computer From 1995 (And I Love It)

I’ve finally found a wrap for the Xbox Series X that I like. Based on what I know of our readership and its love of an old computer, maybe you’ll like it too.

Brought to my attention by Twitter user XBudz, there is an Etsy shop selling vinyl wraps for the top-end Xbox console for about $AU30. Among the many styles promoted on the shop’s page, it was the ‘Old Computer’ design that really leapt out at me. Behold:

Image: XBudz, who credits an anonymous Facebook post as the source. If you took this pic, please let me know! I’d like to credit you properly.

Isn’t that magnificent? That’s beautiful work. It perfectly evokes the old Windows 95 machine I had at home as a kid. The beige plastic tower, the slotted A: drive for 3.5″ floppy disks, the CD-ROM drive at the top. Even the power and reset buttons, with the power and hard drive lights, are bang on. I look at this image and I can hear the sounds of my old Pentium 133-powered family computer starting up.

But wait, it gets better:

Image: Avalon Gaming Wraps

Look at the back. It’s got VGA and serial ports back there just like the real thing! Six-port audio jacks! I can take or leave the controller wrap, personally, but in every other regard: This is the good shit.

You can pick one of these bad boys up from Avalon Gaming Wraps on Etsy, though it looks like this one is a bit of a popular product. If it’s sold out before you read this, I’m sure they’ll have it back in stock before long.

Image: XBudz, Freepic, Avalon Gaming Wraps, Kotaku Australia