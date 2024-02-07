Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In February

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for February is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in February, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 7/2/2024: Updated to include February’s first wave of new additions and removals. — David.
Xbox Game Pass in February
Arriving
February 2
Persona 3 Reload
February 6
Anuchard
February 7
Train Sim World 4
February 8
Madden NFL 24 (EA Play)
February 13
Resident Evil 3
February 14
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
February 15
A Little To The Left
Plate Up!
February 20
Return to Grace
Departing
February 15
Opus: Echo of Starsong
PC Game Pass in January
Arriving
February 6
Anuchard
February 7
Train Sim World 4
February 13
Resident Evil 3
February 14
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
February 15
A Little To The Left
Plate Up!
February 20
Return to Grace
Departing
February 15
Galactic Civilizations III
Opus: Echo of Starsong
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in January
Arriving
February 2
Persona 3 Reload
February 6
Anuchard
February 7
Train Sim World 4
February 8
Madden NFL 24 (EA Play)
February 13
Resident Evil 3
February 14
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
February 15
A Little To The Left
Plate Up!
February 20
Return to Grace
Departing
February 15
Opus: Echo of Starsong
Xbox Game Pass Core in February
The following title are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Celeste
- Chivalry 2
- Dead Cells
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
Image: Atlus, Pocket Pair, Graffiti Games, Xbox, Kotaku Australia
