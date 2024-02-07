Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In February

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for February is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in February, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 7/2/2024: Updated to include February’s first wave of new additions and removals. — David.

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in February

Arriving

February 2

Persona 3 Reload

February 6

Anuchard

February 7

Train Sim World 4

February 8

Madden NFL 24 (EA Play)

February 13

Resident Evil 3

February 14

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

February 15

A Little To The Left

Plate Up!

February 20

Return to Grace

Departing

February 15

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Image: Xbox

PC Game Pass in January

Arriving

February 6

Anuchard

February 7

Train Sim World 4

February 13

Resident Evil 3

February 14

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

February 15

A Little To The Left

Plate Up!

February 20

Return to Grace

Departing

February 15

Galactic Civilizations III

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in January

Arriving

February 2

Persona 3 Reload

February 6

Anuchard

February 7

Train Sim World 4

February 8

Madden NFL 24 (EA Play)

February 13

Resident Evil 3

February 14

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

February 15

A Little To The Left

Plate Up!

February 20

Return to Grace

Departing

February 15

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Xbox Game Pass Core in February

The following title are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Chivalry 2

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

Image: Atlus, Pocket Pair, Graffiti Games, Xbox, Kotaku Australia