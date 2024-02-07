kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In February

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In February
The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for February is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in February, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 7/2/2024: Updated to include February’s first wave of new additions and removals. — David.

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in February

Arriving

February 2

Persona 3 Reload

February 6

Anuchard

February 7

Train Sim World 4

February 8

Madden NFL 24 (EA Play)

February 13

Resident Evil 3

February 14

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

February 15

A Little To The Left

Plate Up!

February 20

Return to Grace

Departing

February 15

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Image: Xbox

PC Game Pass in January

Arriving

February 6

Anuchard

February 7

Train Sim World 4

February 13

Resident Evil 3

February 14

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

February 15

A Little To The Left

Plate Up!

February 20

Return to Grace

Departing

February 15

Galactic Civilizations III 

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in January

Arriving

February 2

Persona 3 Reload

February 6

Anuchard

February 7

Train Sim World 4

February 8

Madden NFL 24 (EA Play)

February 13

Resident Evil 3

February 14

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

February 15

A Little To The Left

Plate Up!

February 20

Return to Grace

Departing

February 15

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Xbox Game Pass Core in February

The following title are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:

  • Among Us
  • Astroneer
  • Celeste
  • Chivalry 2
  • Dead Cells
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Firewatch
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Ori & the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Stardew Valley
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Superliminal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors

Image: Atlus, Pocket Pair, Graffiti Games, Xbox, Kotaku Australia

