Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In May

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for May is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in May and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 1/5/2024: Updated to include the first wave of May titles. — David.

Xbox Game Pass in May

Arriving

May 2

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

May 7

Kona II: Brume

May 9

Little Kitty Big City (Day One)

May 14

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons

Departing

May 15

Eastern Exorcist

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Ghostlore

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Norco

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Supraland Six Inches Under

PC Game Pass in May

Arriving

May 2

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

May 7

Kona II: Brume

May 9

Little Kitty Big City (Day One)

May 14

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons

Departing

May 15

Eastern Exorcist

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Ghostlore

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Norco

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Supraland Six Inches Under

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in May

Arriving

May 2

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

May 7

Kona II: Brume

May 9

Little Kitty Big City (Day One)

May 14

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons

Departing

May 15

Eastern Exorcist

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Ghostlore

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Norco

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Supraland Six Inches Under

Xbox Game Pass Core in May

The following titles are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Chivalry 2

Dead Cells

Deep Rock Galactic (New! April 23)

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (New! April 23 )

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Wreckfest (New! April 23)

