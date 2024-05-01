kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

Subscribe

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In May

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In May
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for May is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in May and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 1/5/2024: Updated to include the first wave of May titles. — David.

game pass july
Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in May

Arriving

May 2

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

May 7

Kona II: Brume

May 9

Little Kitty Big City (Day One)

May 14

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons

Departing

May 15

Eastern Exorcist 

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising 

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 

Ghostlore 

Just Cause 4 Reloaded 

Norco 

SD Gundam Battle Alliance 

Supraland Six Inches Under 

game pass july
Image: Xbox

PC Game Pass in May

Arriving

May 2

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

May 7

Kona II: Brume

May 9

Little Kitty Big City (Day One)

May 14

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons

Departing

May 15

Eastern Exorcist 

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising 

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 

Ghostlore 

Just Cause 4 Reloaded 

Norco 

SD Gundam Battle Alliance 

Supraland Six Inches Under 

game pass july
Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in May

Arriving

May 2

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

May 7

Kona II: Brume

May 9

Little Kitty Big City (Day One)

May 14

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons

Departing

May 15

Eastern Exorcist 

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising 

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 

Ghostlore 

Just Cause 4 Reloaded 

Norco 

SD Gundam Battle Alliance 

Supraland Six Inches Under 

Xbox Game Pass Core in May

The following titles are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:

  • Among Us
  • Astroneer
  • Celeste
  • Chivalry 2
  • Dead Cells
  • Deep Rock Galactic (New! April 23)
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Firewatch
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Ori & the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete (New! April 23)
  • Stardew Valley
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Superliminal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Wreckfest (New! April 23)

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

Image: 2K, Blizzard Entertainment, Studio Wildcard, Xbox, Kotaku Australia

The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans

Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Comments

3 responses to “Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In May”

READ THE COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *