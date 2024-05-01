Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In May

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for May is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in May and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 1/5/2024: Updated to include the first wave of May titles. — David.
Xbox Game Pass in May
Arriving
May 2
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
May 7
Kona II: Brume
May 9
Little Kitty Big City (Day One)
May 14
Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
Departing
May 15
Eastern Exorcist
Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
Ghostlore
Just Cause 4 Reloaded
Norco
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
Supraland Six Inches Under
PC Game Pass in May
Arriving
May 2
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
May 7
Kona II: Brume
May 9
Little Kitty Big City (Day One)
May 14
Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
Departing
May 15
Eastern Exorcist
Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
Ghostlore
Just Cause 4 Reloaded
Norco
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
Supraland Six Inches Under
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in May
Arriving
May 2
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
May 7
Kona II: Brume
May 9
Little Kitty Big City (Day One)
May 14
Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
Departing
May 15
Eastern Exorcist
Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
Ghostlore
Just Cause 4 Reloaded
Norco
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
Supraland Six Inches Under
Xbox Game Pass Core in May
The following titles are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Celeste
- Chivalry 2
- Dead Cells
- Deep Rock Galactic (New! April 23)
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete (New! April 23)
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
- Wreckfest (New! April 23)
