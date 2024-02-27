Helldivers 2 Hunters: What They Are And How To Deal With Them

Third-person co-op shooter Helldivers 2 has a wide array of enemy types it likes to throw at the player. Between the game’s two enemy factions, the insectoid Terminids and robotic Automatons, players will have to deal with just under 20 distinct enemies mission-to-mission. Each has enemies that are harder to deal with than others. Take, for instance, Hunters, one of Helldivers 2‘s trickiest foes. Found on Terminid missions, Hunters can be a real handful to deal with.

Despite being on the weaker side in terms of armour, they’re deceptively powerful at close range. As players will already be aware, if you find yourself outnumbered by Hunters in Helldivers 2, you’re as good as dead. This guide will go over how to quickly ID a Hunter, how to bring them down, and where to find them should you have orders to bring them down in greater numbers.

Hunters are fast and dangerous in groups

Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

There are two ways to tell if you’re looking at a Hunter. The easiest is to mark the creature in question and then tilt your camera away or unscope your gun. The HUD will clearly show the name of the marked foe.

Note the raised fins of the Hunter.

The other way is to learn what Hunters look like. Their most distinctive features include fins that raise up into the air when they catch wind of you nearby. When they move toward you, they do so in a manner that looks a bit like a frog. They also make a chirping sound that’s a little unique. Almost all of the bugs in Helldivers 2 make specific noises, and Hunters do have their own calls you’ll learn to ID in due course.

Hunters have a particular movement style you’ll learn to spot.

Hunters also avoid moving in a straight line. They prefer a half-flank maneuver, leaping from side to side and then launching themselves at you. Tracking them with your cursor on PS5 is harder than on the PC — stick together and form a guard. Hunters can close the distance t you in a blink, so take ‘em out fast.

Once they’re up in your business, that’s when the knives come out. A Hunter can kill a Helldiver in around four strikes. This is why we say to treat them with caution if they’re approaching in numbers — even a small group will make short work of you if they get too close.

However, as with every enemy in Helldivers 2, there is an answer for Hunters. A single Anti-Materiel Rifle shot will do the job if you’re cracked like that. A good, solid burst of your main assault rifle will chew them up too, but you’ll need to get good at tracking them.

Where to find Hunters in Helldivers 2

If you’re on the hunt for Hunters, good news: they’re everywhere. Head to just about any Terminid-controlled system (they’re the orange ones on the galactic war table back on your capital ship) and pick just about any mission you like. You’re likely to come across them on most difficulty levels.

Though it doesn’t take much firepower to take down a Hunter, they’re trouble in numbers and it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Use your comms — microphones save lives — and work together to take them out quick before they catch your scent and dob you in to the other bugs.