Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s Latest Update Is A Flower Lover’s Paradise

If you aren’t playing Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you are missing out on one of the best mobile games available right now. Released in July of last year, Island Adventure is an Apple Arcade exclusive title that blends Animal Crossing and Breath of the Wild-inspired mechanics and throws them into an adorable world populated by Sanrio characters. And as much as I like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, it’s nice to play a meaty mobile title that doesn’t revolve around gacha mechanics.

Since Island Adventure’s release, developer Sunblink has been consistently updating the game with new content for players to enjoy. The latest update, version 1.5 or Merry Meadow, drops today and includes a plethora of additions. First off is the new region that gives this update its name. Merry Meadow is a floral paradise, covered in beautiful flowers. It also contains a new friend for players to meet. Wish me well is an adorable bunny who is described as friendly and goodhearted. She won’t be alone, however, as even more new characters to get to know will populate the new region. Wish me well’s favorite activity to do in Merry Meadow is gardening, which itself is debuting as a new mechanic in update 1.5. Players will now be able to plant flowers around the island including rare varieties you can get by continuing to decorate the island in floral fare.

Update 1.5 keeps the flower theme going with the announcement of the special Springtime Celebration Event, which will run in-game from March 2 through April 14. The event will see the island blooming with cherry blossoms. Players can collect petals around the island to exchange them for Japanese-inspired decor and clothes. Last, but not least, the Merry Meadow update adds a continuation of the game’s main story taking place on Icy Peak.