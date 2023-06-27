New Hello Kitty Game Is Basically Animal Crossing, A Deadly Combo

Calling all Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley fans, there’s a new cosy build-up-and-decorate-an-island game for you to get excited about and you don’t have to wait long to play it. And if you love Hello Kitty, well, even better.

On Tuesday, Apple announced a list of games coming to its video game subscription service, Apple Arcade. It’s a solid line-up and features hits like Stardew Valley, Slay the Spire, a remake of Ridiculous Fishing, and more.

But Hello Kitty Island Adventure was quietly revealed as part of this newly announced lineup, and it’s a game that might just be the next obsession for players tired of Animal Crossing and similar cosy life sims.

What is Hello Kitty Island Adventure?

In the first trailer for the upcoming Hello Kitty game, we see a tropical island that players will be able to explore and customise with new buildings and decorations. Players will also get to meet and hang out with fellow Sanrio characters like Aggretsuko, Keroppi, Pompompurin, and others who I definitely didn’t have to look up before writing this sentence.

However, while many beloved Hello Kitty-adjacent characters will be in the new life sim, players will actually create and play a brand new, custom character just like in Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley.

According to the official Apple Arcade page for the game, players will be able to “craft rare items, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins.” Also seen in the trailer is footage of players fishing, exploring various biomes like a desert or a snowy mountain, and someone

flying around using colourful balloons. Apparently, you’ll also be able to cook delicious meals and explore under the sea as a mermaid. It sounds like you’ll be busy on Hello Kitty’s tropical island! The game will also fully support controllers, too.

Of course, this isn’t the first Hello Kitty video game. In fact, Hello Kitty has even appeared in past Animal Crossing games. But it seems like this might be the biggest and most advanced Hello Kitty game and its focus on cosy life sim features and gameplay seems like the perfect choice for these characters. Oddly enough, a 2006 episode of South Park directly referenced a then-fictional game named Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Now, it’s a real thing. What a world we live in.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure releases on Apple Arcade on July 28 and will be playable on supported iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Mac, and Apple TV devices.