Here’s 13 More Exciting, Cosy Games Coming Out In 2023

Even though we’re already almost halfway through the year, there are still a ton of cosy games to come in 2023. And while we just told you about a bunch of them, that list was just scratching the surface, and there are so many more excitingly cosy games coming this year that deserve your attention.

Whether getting cosy for you means cleaning up the ocean, making tea for cats, or getting in touch with nature, we’ve collected 13 games we think will be great to curl up with after a long day.

All of these titles are expected to release in 2023. But keep in mind that delays are bound to happen, especially since many of these are indie titles made by small teams.

Critter Crops

First up is Critter Crops, which also kicks off a trend of witch-themed cosy games coming out this year. In Skyreach Studio’s RPG, you play as Sylvie, a witch who was forced out of her hometown due to her magical abilities. She finds herself on Mutter Island, which you’ll improve throughout Critter Crops, where she will grow both her powers and the eponymous critter crops.

Release Date: Q3 2023

Platforms: PC

Europa

In Europa, Zee, an android, explores Jupiter’s moon, which the game is named for. While the actual Europa moon might be a desolate wasteland, the game version is gorgeous and green, covered in plants, rivers, and ruins. Zee slowly uncovers what happened to civilisation and learns of the last human alive.

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: Steam

Fall of Porcupine

I regret to inform you that you will not, in fact, play Fall of Porcupine as a porcupine (it’s the name of the town). I regret nothing else about the game that I am about to inform you about, though. Protagonist Finley is a doctor, whose patients you’ll help treat via minigames. Fall of Porcupine is cosy, but there’s plenty of depth.

“At first glance, the small town is a warm, friendly place where everyone knows and greets each other,” the game’s Steam page reads. “But if you live there for any length of time, you’ll suspect that not everyone is as honest as they pretend to be and shadows lurk in the distance. Be on guard!”

There’s a demo that you can check out now, as well.

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and Series X/S

The Garden Path

The biggest trends in cosy games for 2023 are easily places with secret histories, witches, and cottagecore. And The Garden Path certainly fits the cottagecore aesthetic. Firstly, the game is absolutely gorgeous, featuring hand-drawn illustrations. The Garden Path also follows real-time progression as it moves from day to night and from season to season, much like cosy game heavyweights Animal Crossing and Cosy Grove, though Garden Path’s seasons only last seven days and a year lasts just 28 days. You’ll cultivate your garden while listening to the game’s relaxing soundtrack (which changes depending on whether you’re playing during the day or at night) and meet vegetable folk residents, who are so delightful. And in true cosy game fashion, Louis Durrant, the sole developer and illustrator of the game, notes that you can play at your own pace.

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC, Linux, Switch

Kitori Academy

In Kitori Academy, you’ll play as a wizard apprentice with a cat spirit companion. At said academy, you’ll grow your magical skills, catch bugs, fish, forage, cook, and hang out with your cat. You can also customise both your character and cat, so you know I’m going to pick a black and white cutie like my actual cats. According to Kitori Academy’s Steam page, you can pet and play with your cat and give them treats. Whenever you’re able to pull yourself away from all that cuteness, you’ll attend magic classes to improve your abilities. And once again, the academy in which you find yourself has secrets to discover. 2023 truly is the year of discovering the secrets and whatever location you’re at.

Kitori Academy is expected to release in the fall of this year for PC and Switch, but PlayStation and Xbox versions are set to come later. It’s not yet clear which generations of the PlayStation and Xbox Kitori Academy will be available for.

Release Date: Fall 2023

Platforms: PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox

Loddlenaut

This underwater adventure focuses on taking care of axolotl-like creatures called “loddles” while cleaning up the ocean. There’s a survival element as well as you’re limited by your O2 metre, but the game seems quite forgiving in this aspect, so don’t expect a full-on survival sim like Don’t Starve. You’ll clean the water and grow your loddles until it’s safe to release them back into the wild. I’m definitely feeling this environmentally friendly gameplay.

“Loddlenaut takes inspiration from early-2000s pet-sims like Tamagotchi and the Chao Garden as well as more recent aquatic games like Subnautica and ABZÛ,” the game’s website reads.

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

This game gives me serious Kiki’s Delivery Service vibes. Mika is an aspiring witch (much like Kiki), who delivers packages (much like Kiki) across the Isle of Winds. That’s honestly all I need to know to be sold. Once again, the mountains where protagonist Mika lives have secrets to discover in this coming-of-age game. Your ultimate goal is to get a magic broom capable of getting to the top of the mountain, but there’s plenty to explore in the area as you work your way (literally) up. Mike and the Witch’s Mountain also cites A Short Hike and The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker as inspirations.

Release Date: October 2023

Platforms: PC, Switch, PS4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X

Mineko’s Night Market

Mineko has just moved to Mount Fugu, where the locals worship the sun cat Abe. The only catch is, people have started seeing Abe, who is more of a mythical cat than a real-life run-across-your-legs cat, for the first time. This is enough to get the varied gameplay going, which features puzzles, sneaking around in disguises, and plenty of opportunities to befriend other residents. And yes, there is a night market where you can buy and sell items and make friends.

Mineko’s Night Market is out on September 26 for PC and Switch before coming to PlayStation and Xbox on October 26.

Release Date: September 26

Platforms: PC, Switch, PS4 and 4, Xbox One

Paper Trail

This top-down puzzle adventure game is another pretty selection. As Paper Trail’s Steam page explains, “Experience the art of Paper Trail which draws heavily from flat aesthetic styles, like printmaking and watercolour, blended together to create a uniquely styled game that compliments the paper theme.”

But the aesthetics are just the beginning. You guide Paige, who is on her way to university, as she meets others who share their own wisdom. Each area you traverse feels unique, bright, and special, and I’m incredibly excited to dive into the puzzles.

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC, Switch, PS4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Mobile

Pekoe

Pekoe is a game all about brewing and serving tea to cats. I truly cannot think of anything cozier than that. You’re the newest resident in town and the teahouse owner. Your job running the teahouse is serious, as you’ll even harvest the tea leaves you’ll eventually serve. You can also put together various tea combinations and upgrade your teahouse as you progress. Pekoe has a communal feel as you’ll eventually learn what each resident cat likes and dislikes.

If you liked Coffee Talk, this seems likely to be a good addition to your library.

Release Date: Q2 2023

Platforms: PC

Pixelshire

It’s no secret that Pixelshire feels very reminiscent of Stardew Valley, which is itself inspired by Harvest Moon. The pixel art is similar, and the game contains much of the same farming, foraging, and mining. But a Stardew rip-off this is not. Pixelshire has terraforming, and as the townspeople eventually move in, you place their homes. And in addition to making friends and romancing NPCs, you can actually learn skills from them as well. You’ll also have your own shop to sell your goods. But the thing I’m most excited about is the procedurally generated islands that change each time you cross the mythical mist.

I’m honestly excited to see the genre progress as games build off each other, and Pixelshire is a game I know I’ll check out once it releases.

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC

Spirittea

Spirittea feels as if Stardew Valley crossed with a Studio Ghibli film, and that sounds absolutely wonderful. You’re a writer in the countryside, hoping the environment helps you finish your book. But you soon find yourself keeping up the bathhouse, befriending locals, oh, and helping the spirits who are all over. You’ll have to find these spirits, puzzle out a way to calm them, and then invite them to the bathhouse.

You can also fish and catch bugs, dig for treasure, collect figurines, gather tea leaves, and play around with the arcade cabinet. I’m not sure where that leaves time for your character to finish their book, but I’m not mad about it. Spirittea also features day and night and seasonal cycles, complete with events and festivals.

Oh, and if you thought that Stardew Valley and Studio Ghibli cross was a reach, among its inspirations the game’s Kickstarter page lists Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, Animal Crossing Spirited Away My Neighbour Totoro and the anime Natsume’s Book of Friends and Barakamon.

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC, Switch, Game Pass

Wholesome – Out and About

Rounding out the list is a true cottagecore gem. Wholesome – Out and About is all about nature and how we can interact with it. You’ll identify real-life plants and fungi, cook recipes with these items, and create DIY crafts. You can also sell what you make at the local farmer’s market and help increase tourism to the area.

I cannot stress enough how delightful this game rooted in connecting with nature seems.

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC and Switch

Which game are you most looking forward to?