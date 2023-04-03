Behold The Cuteness of BoxLunch’s Hello Kitty And Attack On Titan Collab

Hello Kitty is no stranger to ambitious crossovers, and the new Hello Kitty and Friends x Attack on Titan Collection combines the world of Eldia with the Sanrio icons of adorableness.

And even if they feel a little out of place, Attack on Titan’s characters might welcome a break from all that violent warfare with giants to co-star in Crunchyroll’s exclusive-to-BoxLunch line. The 17-piece collection will feature kawaii friendly anime mashups (sans gore) on apparel, accessories, bags, pins, pajamas, and blankets — basically everything you need to be cute and cosy while binging the series.

Find Hello Kitty and Erwin, Badtz-maru and Levi, Pochacco and Eren, and more teamups on the offically licensed line. Preview the line in this gallery!

