How To Get FF7 Rebirth’s Bonus Materia From A Remake Save File

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix’s upcoming RPG that continues the saga of 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, is out in a matter of days. Hopefully you’ve requested time off from work, school, friends, and partners in order to indulge your FF7 desires. You’ll also need to free around 150 GB of storage space as well. And if you want to head out into the wide open world of FF7 with all possible materia, you’ll need to have a save file from the previous games, as well as have pre-ordered the correct edition.

This guide will briefly break down what you need to know to unlock the Leviathan and Ramuh summon materia, as well as some extra goodies you can snag from playing the demo.

How to get the Leviathan and Ramuh summon materia in Rebirth

Rebirth, like Remake before it, has a bunch of summon materia you can get from your in-game companion Chadley and equip to boost your stats while also giving you the ability to summon powerful creatures to your aid during battle. Many, like Ifrit, return from the first game. But others, like Leviathan and Ramuh, however, will require you to own and have played both Remake and INTERmission to unlock these items in the game.

Read More: Our Best FF7 Rebirth Combat Tips Before The Full Release Next Week

For Leviathan, you’ll just need a Final Fantasy VII Remake local save file. Ramuh requires a save file for Yuffie’s Remake DLC, INTERmission. These save files need to be on the same console you’ll be playing Rebirth on. It doesn’t seem like you need to have reached a certain point in these games and you don’t need to have fully completed their respective campaigns, nor do you need to have the games actively installed. So if you need to clear space for Rebirth itself, just make sure Remake and INTERmission’s save files are still on the machine and you can clear the old games out.

Read More: Everything You Should Do In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s Demo

Note that level progress and other materia earned from the Remake campaign doesn’t carry over to Rebirth. Aside from the bonus summon materia, you’ll start fresh in the town of Kalm at the top of the game.

For Leviathan, you’ll just need a Final Fantasy VII Remake local save file. Ramuh requires a save file for Yuffie’s Remake DLC, INTERmission.

At the start of Rebirth, you’ll be able to scan your PS5 for save files. You will still need to activate these bonuses in Rebirth’s main menu. Navigate to System > DLC/Bonus in Rebirth and select your eligible rewards to redeem them.

Rebirth demo bonuses

If you’ve played the first part of the demo, you can also redeem the Kupo Charm and Survival Set. The former increases how many crafting materials you can source, while the survival set includes some extra potions and ethers.

Rebirth pre-order bonuses

There are a few different editions of Rebirth you can preorder, some of which include extra equipment as well. While pre-ordering the standard version of the game doesn’t include any extras, pre-ordering either the Digital Deluxe Edition or the Digital Deluxe Twin Pack (which includes Rebirth, Remake, and the INTERmission DLC), you’ll get a Reclaimant Choker accessory, an Orchid Bracelet piece of armor, and the Magic Pot Summoning Materia.

There’s also a digital artbook and mini-soundtrack as well.

At the time of writing, all physical editions from Square Enix are sold out, including the standard, deluxe, and collector’s editions.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is an enormous game set across an entire planet in crisis. Heading out into battle with the right materia, however, is an essential part of taking the fight to Sephiroth. But with a mere save file or two, you can be sure to have the necessary equipment to come out victorious.