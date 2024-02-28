Some Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Discs Are Misprinted And Could Cause Problems

Due to a manufacturing error, physical editions of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in Japan contain discs that are misprinted. This could cause problems for folks trying to play the highly-anticipated Square Enix RPG as they will likely end up inserting the wrong disc into their console.

On February 28, as first reported by Gematsu, Square Enix published a warning on the official Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth website about a misprint involving the two game discs in the physical edition. Normally, players would first insert the “Data Disc” into their PS5 and install the game. Then they would insert the “Play Disc” and play the long-awaited follow-up to Square Enix’s first FF7 remake. However, the publisher explained that due to a “defect in the manufacturing process” at Sony, the disc labels got swapped around and are incorrect.

Square Enix apologized for the error and misprinted discs, which seem to only be incorrect in Japan and Asia. To get around the misprint, you’ll have to insert the play disc first, install the game, and then use the data disc to play FF7 Rebirth moving forward. According to Square Enix, if you do this, you’ll be able to play the massive RPG “without any problems.”

The digital version of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth isn’t affected by the issue because, y’know, there ain’t discs to swap.

An image from Square Enix’s FF7 Rebirth site warning players about the misprinted discs. Image: Square Enix

From what it sounds like inserting the wrong disc won’t destroy your console or ruin anything permanently. But it means that many players will likely be confused as to why the game isn’t properly installed after they insert the data disc. Hopefully, Square Enix’s warning and coverage of it will help everyone affected by this misprint learn how to fix the situation.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is receiving rave reviews, with many critics praising the large sequel’s open world and abundant mini-games. In our review of the RPG, Claire Jackson explained that while this sequel is sure to be more divisive and debated than Remake, she was “thrilled by the action and the tactics, brought to emotional highs and lows through its characters, and found myself with an even greater love of FF7, the original and this return, than I thought was possible.”

The wait is almost over, as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth arrives on February 29 on PlayStation 5.

