Multiversus Happy Meal Appears On Maccas Website, Release Date Imminent?

According to McDonalds, one of its next Happy Meal promotions will be related to Multiversus, the Smash Bros style fighting game featuring Warner Bros characters.

Spotted by former GamesHub EIC Edmond Tran on Twitter, the collection appears on the coming soon section of McDonald’s Australia’s Happyland website. Also listed: a currently-running Crash Bandicoot memory card game that, if I’m honest, I’d heard nothing about before now.

Multiversus famously launched into early access in 2023, and remained there for several months, before going offline and announcing the full game would launch in 2024. If McDonald’s is preparing to run a Multiversus Happy Meal, that must mean that the game’s relaunch can’t be that far off.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to WB Games for comment.

Multiversus was met with a fairly positive response from players and critics alike when it went into early access last year. Its approach to Smash Bros style brawler gameplay made some changes to the format that were well-liked. Early issues, like the hilariously overpowered nature of the Tasmanian Devil character were quickly amended. It also let me use a briefly overpowered Bugs Bunny to spam Batman with pies, which kind of ruled.

Once the game announced it would offline and back into development, many wondered how it could ever manage a second launch when the first had already been a success. Time is still going to tell on that one. If this new listing from Macca’s is any indication, we might not have that much longer to wait.