The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood Might Have You Pegged With This NSFW Valentine’s Day Comp

Deconstructeam have been on a roll the last few years, with their most recent release The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood garnering global attention for its thought-provoking story, beautiful pixel art style, and unique tarot deck-building gameplay.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood style, Deconstructeam have come up with something very special for fans of the game to win in a new competition.

PSA: If you’re not ready for a spicy, NSFW story, we’d skip this one.

Now, you might be wondering: what exactly is this competition? What could Deconstructeam have cooked up for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood fans to go into the running for?

Well, my friends, I have the answer – a real-life silicone monster cock inspired by Abramar, the forbidden behemoth / flirty space worm you interact with in game. Let The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood game provoke your mind, and let Abramar provoke…other places.

Image: Deconstructeam

For thirsty fans who love a good monster/behemoth/space entity and want to take that love to a more physical, as opposed to metaphysical level, Deconstructeam have teamed up with artisan sex toy company Uberrime for this one. Looking like it came straight out of a Bad Dragon catalogue, the body-safe silicone dildo is inspired by the “godlike girth” of Abramar.

If you or someone special in your life is a monsterfucker, this gargantuan silicone space hog might be just the thing for you. Three The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood fans will have the chance to win the gold and purple cock of ages alongside DIY tarot card kits to build your own decks.

Just to really seal the deal, the site with all the competition details and more close-up shots of the galaxy-spanning schlong in question is titled daddyabramar.com – apt, I think. You can head there to find out how to enter (I’m holding back so many jokes), rules, and more.

For a brief primer on how to go into the running though, here’s what you’ll have to do:

Follow @Deconstructeam on Twitter

Like and retweet the contest tweet

Create a single, beautiful card, under the theme “DESIRE” in The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, post your card using hashtag #AbramarMyBeloved and tagging us @Deconstructeam to share your results

Ensure you understand and comply with the rules/T&Cs

Now cum on, what’re you waiting for? Valentine’s Day awaits, whether it’s with a special someone or a gigantic alien dildo. Either is good.

Image: Deconstructeam