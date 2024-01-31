Yep, That’s Legendary Australian Director George Miller In The Death Stranding 2 Trailer

Hideo Kojima has cast legendary Australian director and still-custodian of Mad Max, George Miller, in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

George Miller’s involvement in Death Stranding 2 was revealed during this morning’s State of Play trailer, where he not only appears on screen but has several lines. Miller’s authentic Australian accent filters through the trailer, apparently playing a surgeon of some kind.

Miller’s cameo continues Kojima’s interest in giving cameos to famous friends and directors. In the original Death Stranding, Kojima’s friend and former P.T. collaborator Guillermo del Toro was given a starring role. Miller also shares a work ethic with Kojima. Both are older men (Kojima is in his 60s now, if you can believe it, while Miller approaches his 80s), and both maintain a hectic work schedule, creating wild, energetic art years after most creatives have settled into something of a calmer period.

Miller is, of course, famous in Australia for being the director of Mad Max and its numerous sequels, including 2015’s Fury Road. He also directed The Witches of Eastwick, Lorenzo’s Oil, Babe, and the Happy Feet films. His latest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is currently in post-production.

So, yeah! We now have an extremely cool Australian connection to Kojima. What part do you think George Miller has to play in Death Stranding 2? What’s the deal with his doctor character? Get in the comments, let us know.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach will launch on PlayStation 5 in 2025. It is the first of three major titles currently in development at Kojima Productions for both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. One of these mystery titles, we understand, marks a return to the Stealth Espionage genre that made Kojima a household name. More on that extremely enticing new game as it develops.