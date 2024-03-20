First Trailer For Captain America And Black Panther WW2 Game Reveals 2025 Release

At Epic’s 2024 State of Unreal keynote, the first trailer for Marvel and Skydance’s upcoming game, 1943: Rise of Hydra, premiered and revealed our first look at the main heroes of the game, Captain America and Black Panther. The new cinematic action game will be released next year, too.

Marvel’s 1943: Rise of Hydra is being led by Amy Hennig, famous for her work on the Jax and Daxter and Uncharted franchises at Naughty Dog. The game was officially confirmed to be in development back in 2022 by Disney. This is our first real look at 1943 since then.

Here’s how Marvel describes the game, which is being built in the latest version of Unreal Engine 5.

As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.

In the trailer, we see Captain America and Black Panther exploring and fighting Nazis separately through war-torn Paris, before the two iconic heroes eventually clash on a bridge. While I doubt they will stay enemies for the entire run of 1943, it doesn’t seem like they will start off as best buds.

According to Marvel, the game will feature a new, original story set during World War II. Players will control the four previously mentioned heroes at different points in 1943: Rise of Hydra.

The trailer premiered at Epic’s big showcase because it’s being built in the latest version of Unreal Engine 5, specifically, 5.4. And while I can’t say if this game will be good or not—it does seem cool—I can confirm that it’s very, very pretty. I’m really impressed by the high-quality faces seen in the close-up moments in the new trailer.

According to the newly released trailer, Marvel and Skydance’s 1943: Rise of Hydra is set to launch in 2025. No platforms were confirmed in the trailer, but I assume PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. (Sorry Switch owners.)