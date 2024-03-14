Crunchyroll has dropped its anime streaming list for the first half of April, adding a huge number of new shows simulcast weekly from Japan. Crunchyroll says dubbed versions for many of the shows listed below are on the way and will advise via its official website when those start going live.

Shows to keep an eye out for this month include Kaiju No. 8, A Condition Called Love and Laid Back Camp Season 3! Our resident anime enjoyed Courtney Borrett tells me you should also be keeping an eye on Black Butler -Public School Arc-, Wind Breaker, The Irregular Magic at High School Season 3 and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

Below, you’ll find all the anime Crunchyroll is adding in April. Let’s get into it.

Crunchyroll: All The New Anime Streaming In April

April 2

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf (Passione)

Gods’ Games We Play ( LIDENFILMS)

Re:Monster (Studio DEEN)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases (Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack)

Train to the End of the World (EMT Squared)

April 4

BARTENDER Glass of God (Liber)

April 5

WIND BREAKER (CloverWorks)

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 (8bit)

A Condition Called Love (East Fish Studio)

An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride (Brain’s Base)

April 6

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 (8bit)

Astro Note (Telecom Animation Film)

THE iDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS (Polygon Pictures)

NIJIYON ANIMATION 2 (Sunrise)

April 8

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2 (Studio Bind)

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again (Gekko)

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 (J.C.STAFF)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (Studio Mother)

Vampire Dormitory (Studio Blanc)

April 9

Tadaima, Okaeri (Studio DEEN)

Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers (J.C. STAFF)

April 10

Oblivion Battery (MAPPA)

April 11

KONOSUBA -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 (Drive)

Viral Hit (Okuruto Noboru)

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio (CONNECT)

April 13

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants – Cour 2 (Silver Link)

Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen (ZEXCS)

April 14

Kaiju No. 8 (Production I.G)

Black Butler -Public School Arc- (CloverWorks)

