New Star Wars Show The Acolyte Is Out Sooner Than You Thought

It’s official. The next live-action Star Wars that’ll hit your eyeballs is The Acolyte, and it’s coming sooner than you may think. Disney just revealed a teaser poster for the show with an intriguing tagline, lightsaber, and the release date of June 4. Oh, and the trailer is coming Wednesday in Australia.

Here’s the image.

Image: Lucasfilm

“In an age of light, a darkness rises.” Ominous stuff. What we know for sure though is that the “age of light” mentioned here is the High Republic, a time centuries before any of the films. A time when the Jedi ruled and there was relative peace and prosperity in the galaxy. Up until now though, we’ve only learned about the High Republic in print. This will be the first time we see it, and the earliest Star Wars has ever gone in its history on screen.

The “darkness rising,” however, is more mysterious. The official Star Wars website describes the show as follows: “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….” In the lead-up to the show, many thought Stenberg’s character was the evil one but here it seems maybe that’s not the case. Or, at least, not the only interpretation.

Then there’s the image on the poster itself. Clearly, that’s a lightsaber with a trail of blood. Pretty violent for Star Wars, don’t you think? But is it the Jedi doing the killing? Someone else with a Jedi’s lightsaber? There are so many questions.

But, again, the biggest news is we won’t have to wait long to answer them. The Acolyte, created by Leslye Headland and also starring Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, is coming to Disney+ June 4. We’ll have much much more, including that first trailer on Tuesday.

