What’s Your Go-To Hungover Comfort Game?

Picture this: it’s a seedy Sunday after a big night out, you’ve got the headache of the century, water is just about the only thing you can keep down and you’re unable to get out of bed. The classic hangover just seems to get more brutal the older you get, and sometimes the only thing standing in the way of you and simply wasting away is some comfort. Namely, comfort games.

There’s been many a night after going to kick-ons (which we all know can get a bit rowdy) and staying out way too late where I’ve found myself posted up on the couch (or bed) playing video games to distract myself from how dogshit I feel. Sometimes, it’s relying on some nostalgia-based classics like going back into my old save of Skyrim for a trip down memory lane, to a time when I wasn’t deeply hungover. Other times, it’s something simple and cozy like Stardew Valley, where the music and pacing aren’t going to make the room start spinning again. And other times, when I can cop the sounds of gunfire and a slight bit of competition, I might jump into Overwatch 2 for some mindless shooter action, maybe with other dusty mates who want to debrief on our evening over some point capture.

Thinking about all of my comfort games to play when I’m a husk of a human has me wondering whether this is a universal experience, and if so, what other folks play to get them through the day after kick-ons in one piece. Do you go for cozy, slow-paced titles to match how groggy and slow you feel? Or do you want to get stuck into something high-octane to hype yourself up?

I am putting the call out to you, Kotaku Australia readers – what are your games of choice when you’re hungover? Let me know in the comments, and I’ll collate the responses for everyone’s viewing pleasure (maybe after your next big night out when you’re desperate for some form of media to save you) down the track.

In the meantime, if you’ve got a night out with mates penned into your calendar and are keen to keep the good vibes going at kick-ons, you can check out Kick Ons TV on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, which is streaming on 9Now (channels that our parent company and their parent company own, we must mention). We’ll keep the great tunes, chaotic moments and vibes going all night long while you party on. And, when you’re done with your night and feeling sore and sorry for yourself, maybe we’ll have a game or two to recommend for your recovery session.



Image: Bethesda / ConcernedApe / Blizzard / Kotaku Australia