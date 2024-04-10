Stellar Blade’s Skin Suit Is An Easy Unlock (In The Demo)

The Stellar Blade demo has been out since March 29, and if you manage to beat it, your save data will carry over to the full game when it launches as a PlayStation 5 exclusive on April 26. One thing I was curious about was the “Skin Suit,” an outfit for protagonist Eve that basically has her traversing the world in the nude and makes the game way more challenging. Surprisingly, at least in the demo, it’s an incredibly easy thing to unlock, so since I just learned how to get it, I figured I’d teach you how to get it, too. Sharing is caring, after all.

As we reported on March 14, Eve’s sexiest outfit comes with deadly consequences. The Skin Suit disables shields, which means you’ll take double the amount of damage that you normally would if she was wearing an outfit with a protective barrier. Game Director Hyung-Tae Kim has basically begged players to equip clothing for Eve because “the gameplay difficulty will increase dramatically” without it (much like naked runs in a Soulslike game such as Elden Ring), but folks in the Stellar Blade subreddit didn’t heed the warning. So, as someone who’s beaten the demo a few times and found it rather easy, I wanted to try it out with the Skin Suit to see if the game really does get harder. And yep, I can confirm I got my ass whooped a few times with no clothes on.

Getting the Skin Suit is hella easy in the demo. Once you start it up and get past the introductory cutscene, all you need to do is hit the Options button on your DualSense. This will immediately pull up the Equipment menu, which is perfect as this is where you want to be. From here, navigate down to Exterior, hover over the “Planet Diving Suit (7th)“ outfit, press X to unequip it, and voila! Skin Suit acquired. I told you it’s simple. Playing with it is a different story, though.

I still found many of the enemies here easy to deal with, even without shields. Maybe it’s because their attack patterns are well-telegraphed or because I was already familiar with the baddies thrown at me, but nothing really gave me much difficulty—until I reached Abaddon, the demo’s final boss. This dual-sworded pincer bug-looking motherfucker stomped me about a dozen times before I bested it. It almost didn’t matter how well I played either, because I had nothing to really mitigate the huge amount of damage Abaddon was dishing out. Even when you block, you still lose a small amount of health, and since the Skin Suit disables shields, I got bodied. A lot. It’s incredibly clear to me that this is an outfit for the horniest of sadists out there.

Some commenters in r/StellarBlade have said that they plan to play through the game with nothing but the Skin Suit, which is wild but not all that surprising, particularly when you think about the “legit strategy” of going naked. It is a sexy outfit, even if it doesn’t necessarily leave a lot to the imagination. Either way, I’m looking forward to seeing how hard Stellar Blade will kill, with or without the Skin Suit, when it launches on April 26. That day can’t come soon enough.