Wearing Stellar Blade’s Sexiest Outfit Will Get You Shot To Pieces

Sony might’ve yanked the Stellar Blade demo from the PlayStation store after hitting the Big Red Button a little too early, but folks still managed to get some hands-on time with developer Shift Up’s stylish character action game. As a result, some new details have come to light about the PS5 exclusive, and in particular, many players are now obsessed with one of the sexiest outfits protagonist Eve can wear. But beware, equipping this (damn near) bare ensemble also makes the game much harder.

Over the March 8 weekend, a Stellar Blade demo quietly appeared on the PlayStation store for about an hour, and people flocked to their consoles to download a taste of one of the year’s most anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusives. Sony quickly pulled it from the store and revoked everyone’s access, regardless of whether it was already installed on their PS5s or not. Still, footage from the demo began circulating, with folks showing just how down bad they were for Eve, particularly in an outfit that’s pretty much a catsuit which bares it all.

😮‍💨Next Gen physics | Stellar Blade | PS5 pic.twitter.com/QV9QZEXUTF — Pure PlayStation (ピュア プレイステーション) (@Pure_PS) March 12, 2024

The outfit is hot, and Eve is hot, so of course people were being horny on main. But while sex sells, beauty is pain. According to Automaton Media, equipping this getup, known as the “Skin Suit,” comes with some deadly consequences.

“Skin suits are outfits specially crafted by Mother Sphere,” the suit’s description reads. “It covers the body of the Airborne Squad Member and deploys on its own, or expands and contracts depending on the situation. In other words, it’s like a living skin. (Shield is disabled when you put on this Skin Suit.)“

In essence, as Twitter user ScourgeHH said on March 13, dressing Eve up in the Skin Suit enables a hard mode of sorts in Stellar Blade, disabling your shields and making you more vulnerable to damage. Sure, you can look like the baddest bitch on the planet, but being a baddie in this game means death is swifter than usual. In that way, it recalls Nier: Automata’s self-destruct ability, which blows away the beautiful protagonist 2B’s Lolita-inspired dress to reveal her bare undergarments while reducing her to a single health point. At first, I had thought Eve’s absolutely wild outfits were purely cosmetic, and while they might primarily be, we now know that at least one of them impacts gameplay as well.

If the latest trailer we saw during Sony’s January 31 State of Play livestream is any indication, then Eve is shaping up to be one of the drippiest protagonists in gaming. There’s still much we don’t know about the game, but we don’t have to wait too much longer, as Stellar Blade launches on PlayStation 5 on April 26.