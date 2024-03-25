PS5’s Stylish Action Exclusive Stellar Blade Will Have A Free Demo Soon

One of the year’s most hyped PlayStation 5 exclusives, the stylish character action game Stellar Blade, will get a free demo, and soon. Developer Shift Up revealed that it will go live on March 29, with save data carrying over to the full game when it launches on April 26, so you can finally take a break from those big-ass RPGs like Dragon’s Dogma 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Rise of the Ronin, or whatever else you may be playing to give it a try.

You may remember that a Stellar Blade demo went live in early March by mistake. Sony quickly yanked the demo offline, but plenty of folks still got hands-on time with the game. As a result, we learned that one of protagonist Eve’s sexiest outfits, called the Skin Suit, comes with some deadly consequences. Now, the demo is set to be officially released, giving you plenty of time to take it for a spin before the full game’s April 26 launch.

PlayStation

Game director Hyung Tae Kim said in a March 25 post on the PlayStation Blog that this Stellar Blade demo will constitute the “very beginning of the game,” which includes the tutorial phase and culminates in the first boss fight. Kim teased “a little surprise” for folks who finish it, and also confirmed that your save data will transfer to the full game. I have no idea what this “little surprise” is, but I’m totally picking up the demo when it arrives this Friday to find out.

Stellar Blade has generated plenty of buzz since it was first revealed as “Project Eve” during a September 2021 PlayStation Showcase. It was still a slick-looking, Bayonetta-like character action game, if a bit rough around the edges at the time. The project would go into hibernation for a while with small appearances here and there before reemerging during Sony’s State of Play presentation this past January. Since then, we’ve seen some of Eve’s chicest drip and learned plenty of details about the game, including its April 26 release date, some story basics, and more. If you don’t have Stellar Blade on your radar, you’re slipping.