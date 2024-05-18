18 Hades 2 Character Portraits That Are Hot As Hell

Hades 2 is now available in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store and let me tell you folks, it’s great to be back in Hell. The highly anticipated title is just as fun as the first game—maybe even more so—and it has an intriguing story that I can’t wait to unravel during its Early Access period. It’s already clear that Hades 2 has all the beloved characters from the original game, and then some, and it’s packed with dialogue, zones, weapons, features, and mechanics that rival tge full release of Hades back in 2020. It’s that goddamn big, and it’s still going to grow until it leaves early access sometime after 2024.

It’s been wonderful falling back in love with the world of Hades, and that includes its hot-ass region of Hell. You know what’s even hotter though? The cast of Hades 2, who are beautifully depicted in gorgeous new portrait art thanks to Supergiant art director and character designer, Jen Zee. If you found it hard to concentrate while looking at the Greek pantheon and Zagreus’ Chthonic friends, foes, and lovers in the first game, I’m pleased to report that you will be full on stammering, sweating, and stamping your feet looking at both the new and returning characters. Without further ado, behold the hotties of Hades 2.

Odysseus

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Eris

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Hecate

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Melinoë

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Nemesis

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Zeus



Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Artemis

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Hestia



Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Demeter

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Dora



Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Selene

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Apollo

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Schelemus AKA Skelly



Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Hephaestus

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Poseidon

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Arachne

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Aphrodite

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

Moros

Screenshot: Supergiant Games

And just think, there’s even more of them to come down the line. Some characters, like Charon and Narcissus, are in the game, but using placeholder art, and I especially can’t wait to see how the team at Supergiant renders the latter, since he’s canonically the most beautiful person ever. Point is, we are eating good.