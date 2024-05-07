Finally, Cal Kestis From Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Getting A Lego Minifig

After online rumours (and a cameo in a teaser video), it’s official: Later this year Cal Kestis, the main character from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Jedi: Survivor, is getting his very own Lego miniature character figure, aka a minifig.

If you don’t follow Lego news very closely, you might be surprised that Cal doesn’t already have a Lego minifig. I mean, there was that BD-1 droid set from 2022. And that’s Cal’s droid and best friend. Of course, Lego would include a minifig of Cal in that set, right? Wrong. But finally, two years after that set and five years after Cal’s first appearance in 2019’s Fallen Order, the young Jedi is getting his own minifig based on his appearance in that first game.

Photo: Lego / Lucasfilm

As reported by Jay’s Brick Blog, the upcoming Lego set—75394 – Imperial Star Destroyer—will include Cal Kestis, alongside minifigs of Darth Vader and other imperials. The Star Destroyer set will launch on August 1 and cost $US170. It’ll contain 1,555 pieces and when built will measure over 6 inches high, 18 inches long, and 11 inches deep.

It’s a much, much smaller Lego Star Destroyer than we’ve previously received from the company, and I’m grateful for that. The last massive set was far too big and pricey for me. But this smaller, cheaper version will fit perfectly in my collection. I do wish the price were a bit lower, or the set includes one more cool minifig at that price, but the Cal minifig is a nice inclusion. For the kids out there, this set can be opened up and includes an interior for play.

Photo: Lego / L

You can currently pre-order 75394 – Imperial Star Destroyer on Amazon and Lego’s official store.

If you want a BD-1 to go with your Cal, you can always pick up that droid’s Lego set, which is still available online for $US100. It’s one of my favorite sets and the fully-built droid fits perfectly on a desk or shelf. It also comes with a tiny minifig droid that can hang out with Cal once his set arrives in August.