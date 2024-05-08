Mark Hamill Is Back As The Joker In MultiVersus

WB’s multi-franchise fighting game, MultiVersus,returns later this month and it’s adding Batman’s archnemesis, The Joker, to the game’s large roster of characters. And the iconic character is once again being voiced by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

In 2022, dataminers found audio files inside the original MultiVersus beta—which ended in 2023—that seemed to hint that DC’s famous clown prince of crime, The Joker, was going to be added to the game in a future update. More excitingly, the villain was seemingly voiced by Hamill, who famously voiced the clown prince of crime in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham games, among other places. WB Games confirmed in a press release that Hamill is voicing The Joker.

In the trailer, we see Batman, voiced by the late, great Kevin Conroy, walking through a green mist, passing by other WB-owned characters like Bugs Bunny, until he comes face to face with the Joker.

Some gameplay of the Joker has also appeared online, too. In these clips, it’s clear that Hamill is back and voicing the famous evil clown one more time.

FIRST LOOK at JOKER in Multiversus! pic.twitter.com/BHW5lbzfsM — Jake Steinberg (@JakeNoseIt) May 8, 2024

Hamill has never officially retired from the iconic role, but had seemingly stepped away from voicing Joker following the release of Batman: Arkham City. Still, he’s continued to voice the character from time to time. However, after Conroy’s death in 2022, Hamill suggested he was likely done playing the Joker, as he saw himself and Conroy as partners.

But based on the timing of the 2022 data mine, it’s very likely that Hamill recorded his lines before Conroy’s death, and it would explain why he’d be willing to return for this platform fighting game: His Batman, Conroy’s beloved take on the caped crusader, is in it.

After its extended beta, MultiVersus is officially launching on May 28 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.