It Sure Sounds Like Mark Hamill Is Playing The Joker In MultiVersus

MultiVersus has been getting tons of new characters, with drunk scientist Rick Sanchez from the time-hopping adult cartoon Rick & Morty being the latest addition to the Warner Bros. crossover fighter. The roster’s expansion won’t stop there, though, as datamining has suggested for some time that characters including Gandalf, Mad Max, and the Joker are also planned for the game. Now, however, a dataminer has seemingly uncovered voice lines for The Joker that sure as hell sound like actor Mark Hamill’s iconic take on the character, indicating the game may be getting one of the most beloved incarnations of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Dataminer Laisul, who has previously leaked Rick as MultiVersus’ latest fighter, took to Twitter to share his findings. With a short 30-second clip, Laisul revealed the Announcer Pack voice lines for The Joker. Announcer Packs aren’t actual lines characters voice in combat. Instead, think of them as skins, replacing the default announcer with whatever fighter you choose to provide commentary in-game. Though short, the video lets you hear the Joker energetically say things like “Think you lost that one, bucko!” And if you listen closely, it really does sound like Mark Hamill’s distinctive vocal stylings bringing the character to life here.

There’s no official confirmation on whether The Joker will join the roster, nor if Mark Hamill will voice the character. For all we know, the announcer pack voice lines for the psychopathic criminal could be a Mark Hamill soundalike, though if it is, it’s a very good one. Developer Player First Games has committed to getting as many original voice actors as possible to reprise their roles. Maybe Hamill has been tapped for this? Only time will tell, especially since Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hasn’t commented on the leak yet.

Kotaku has reached out to Laisul and Warner Bros. for comment.

Probably best known as Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill has voiced The Joker since 1992, starting with Batman: The Animated Series. Hamill’s reprised the role for decades, though he briefly retired the character in October 2011. Rocksteady Studios’ Batman: Arkham City was at one point supposed to be his final portrayal of the deranged clown, but he’s since returned, appearing in 2016’s animated thriller Batman: The Killing Joke and 2018’s action-adventure platformer Lego DC Super-Villains.

MultiVersus has been pretty successful for Warner Bros. since it dropped on July 19. In fact, the best-selling game for that month was the Super Smash Bros. clone, which is ironic considering it’s free-to-play.