New Trademark Suggests Big Chungus Is On His Way To MultiVersus

It appears that the popular Bugs Bunny internet meme Big Chungus will be making its way into MultiVersus at some point.

If you don’t know what Big Chungus is, a quick explainer: it’s this:

The term ‘Chungus’ was originally coined by YouTuber and long-time games critic James Stephanie Sterling, who used it free of any real context. The term then took on a life of its own, and was attached to an of an overweight Bugs Bunny from the 1941 Merrie Melodies cartoon “Wabbit Twouble”. In the episode, a large, off-model, proto-version of Elmer Fudd attempts to go on a camping holiday and ends up next to Bugs, who takes great exception to his presence. Bugs rather rudely inflates himself to mimic the large Elmer Fudd, and 80 odd years later a meme was born. The meme spread like wildfire and the term ‘Big Chungus’ entered the internet lexicon.

And now, it seems, Big Chungus is going to make his video game debut. Spotted by Andrew Marmo on Twitter and picked up by Eurogamer, Warner Bros Entertainment Inc has filed a trademark on the term with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, complete with a line drawing of the oversize rabbit in question. The filing covers all sorts of use cases, like appearances in films, stuffed toys, clothes and other assorted merchandise. The filing effectively canonises the meme under Warner’s purview, and he has previously appeared in both last year’s Space Jam sequel and the mobile gacha game Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem. The thinking right now is that the filing means the big boy himself is on his way to WB Games’ recent free-to-play hit fighter MultiVersus.

Whether Big Chungus will appear in the game as his own MultiVersus fighter, or just a skin for the existing Bugs Bunny character remains to be seen. Quite frankly, if Ultra Instinct Shaggy can make his way into the game, then anything’s possible, isn’t it? MultiVersus has been rapidly expanding its roster of characters, with appearances from Rick & Morty, Gremlins, and the upcoming Black Adam in recent weeks, with new potential characters cropping up every other day.