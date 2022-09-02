See Games Differently

Gizmo From Gremlins Is Coming Into Multiversus Swinging

Published 2 hours ago: September 2, 2022
Image: Warner Bros. / Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Gizmo, the kindest Mogwai, will make his way to the Multiversus lineup very soon.

In a tweet from the Multiversus Twitter account, it was revealed through a sneaky little peaky that Gizmo would be dropping into the game next Tuesday as part of one of many updates to Season 1, which will also later include Stripe, the least kind Mogwai-turned-Gremlin, and Black Adam.

Season 1 of Multiverse started on August 15th, with the developers revealing that new content would be dropped over time. On August 25th, Morty was dropped as a playable character, and now Gizmo will be instated into the game on September 6th. From what we’ve seen in later updates to the developer’s Twitter page, it looks like Stripe and Black Adam will not be released at the same time as Gizmo.

Considering that Gizmo and Stripe are two sides of the same fuzzy coin, many assumed that Gizmo and Stripe would work in a similar way to Zelda and Sheik in Super Smash Bros. Brawl. However, Multiversus’ director Tony Huynh later confirmed that Gizmo and Stripe are two separate playable characters in the game.

One commenter questioned whether or not Gizmo and Stripe would work as ‘echo fighters’, which refers to characters in fighting games that have similar movesets, such as Dark Pit to Pit and Daisy to Peach in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Huynh then somewhat elaborated, stating that they are “completely different”.

Now that that’s all out of the way, we can only assume the content planned for Gizmo. First of all, is he going to be voiced by Howie Mandel like he was in the movies? Has Mr Mandel been contacted?

In terms of moves, we know that Gizmo is a smart fella, not a fart smella. He’s well-adversed with tools and gadgets, and knows how to use a bow and arrow. Will his moves be connected to his gadgets and gizmos?

And most importantly, will he be enough to finally defeat Big Chungus?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

